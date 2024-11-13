Ready for some holiday podcasting and game streaming? Get on these Black Friday microphone deals

PC microphones are arguably more now than ever, thanks to the rise of both podcasts and game streaming. As such, it's important to find excellent mics, as it ensures that you'll have the highest quality audio.

Due to some amazing Black Friday deals, you don't need to choose between quality and price, as some deals lower the retail cost by nearly half. You can get your hands on some of the best microphones for streaming without breaking the bank.

Two standout mics in particular are the HyperX Quadcast Microphone for $104.92 at Amazon and the Logitech Blue Yeti Microphone for $84.99 at Amazon. Both mics scored incredibly high in our reviews, with the former receiving four and a half stars and the latter receiving five stars due to their excellent audio and ease of use.

Today's best microphone deals

Shure SM7B Microphone: was $499 now $359 at Amazon US This Shure mic is now 28% off, and it's perfect for studio, home, and podcast recording. It rejects off-axis sound so you can speak at a comfortable angle, shields recordings from equipment and monitors, and comes with both a detachable close-talk windscreen and switch cover plate.

MAONO Gaming USB Microphone: was $69.99 now $38.24 at Amazon US This Maono gaming mic is now 45% off and comes with a host of features like one-click noise cancellation, controllable RGB lighting, has a mute button and mic gain knob, and is plug-and-play. It also comes with its own mic boom arm, meaning another purchase you don't need to make.

HyperX QuadCast Microphone: was $139.99 now $104.92 at Amazon US If you're looking for the perfect marriage between affordability and quality, this HyperX mic should be your top pick. It has a built-in anti-vibration shock mount, a tap-to-mute sensor, four polar patterns, and gain control adjustment.

While the two biggest deals come from powerhouses like Logitech and HyperX, there are plenty of underrated microphones with even better prices that balance well with their great specs.

The Shure mic comes with some very handy accessories, turning this deal into an absolute bargain. The MAONO mic has some very useful features and also comes with a boom arm, an important accessory that makes mic setup and movement much easier.

