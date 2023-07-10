This massive 49-inch 4K gaming monitor is getting a $200 discount ahead of Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is almost upon us, and already there are tons of great discounts for monitors in every price range and type. No matter what you're looking for, there's something for everyone, including those who have been waiting for normally expensive monitors to finally get a well-deserved price cut.

The Samsung Odyssey G9, not the model that was just released in June 2023 but the one that launched in 2020, has gotten a price cut of $200. It makes an expensive high-end gaming monitor more affordable for those who have been wanting to invest in this ultrawide curved beauty.

But this isn't the only deal to take advantage of either. You can check out our Prime Day monitor deals for even more early discounts. There are other high-end monitors with a cozy price cut, as well as budget monitors, that have been made even more affordable thanks to some great deals.

(Not in the US? Scroll down to see the best Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 deals where you are).

Early Prime day deal - $200 off Samsung Odyssey G9

Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor: was $1,399.99 now $1,199.99 at Amazon

An expensive gaming monitor but well worth the investment if you have the cash. It features 4K gaming, a high 240Hz refresh rate, a massive 49-inch curved screen, and supports both Nvidia G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro. There's a reason we rated it four out of five stars In our review.

The Samsung Odyssey G9 is one of the best gaming monitors in the market, as it delivers in nearly every aspect. If you want a PC gaming monitor that screams luxury then this is definitely one to consider investing in. The specs alone are impressive with a massive 49-inch display, a 5,120x1,440 resolution and 240Hz refresh rate, G-Sync and HDR 1,000 compatibility, as well as a wide 125% coverage of the sRGB color gamut. It's also one of the best 4K curved monitors out there, with a gorgeous subtle curve that doesn't strain the eyes or neck.

In other words, this is one of the best 4K gaming monitors (it nearly reaches 4K resolution at least) and offers some stellar framerate performance for gaming machines that can support the best PC games. It also doubles as an excellent productivity, creative, and editing machine.