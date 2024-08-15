Take your gaming to new heights with this killer deal on an MSI curved gaming monitor

It may be time to go back to school, but that doesn't mean the playing has to stop, especially since the 27-inch MSI G27CQ4 E2 curved gaming monitor is now £158.99 (was £219) at Amazon.

This deal applies to the variant with the fixed stand, not the adjustable one. It’s also for the 1440p model – or as MSI calls it, Wide Quad High Definition (WQHD). Amazon is also making this deal even sweeter, as it’s eligible for a further 50% saving on certain internet security products. Just add it to your basket and the offer will be automatically applied at checkout.

Today's best MSI G27CQ4 E2 deal

MSI G27CQ4 E2 27 Inch WQHD Curved Gaming Monitor: was £219 now £158.99 at Amazon

This 1440p curved gaming monitor from MSI adds immersion and performance to your setup. In addition to the 1500mm radius, the G27CQ4 E2 also features a super smooth 170Hz refresh rate and a miniscule 1ms of lag, making it suitable for pro players. It also has a wide color gamut and HDR support.

Like many of the best gaming monitor offerings, the MSI G27CQ4 E2 features an ultra-high refresh rate, in this case 170Hz, with a 1ms response time, making it ideal for those with esport-level aspirations, where having the lowest lag times possible means the world.

The 1500mm radius of the curvature helps to improve immersion from any angle, further aided by the frameless design, which also makes it great for multi-screen setups.

A wide color gamut of over a billion colors makes images pop in all their glory, and the blue light reduction feature can alleviate tired eyes without compromising color quality. It’s also HDR ready, allowing you to take advantage of content that renders darker areas in more detail and offers a more realistic dynamic contrast.

As for connectivity, the G27CQ4 E2 has a single Display Port 1.2a, two HDMI 2.0 ports, and one audio out. On the back panel you’ll also find a joystick for controlling the monitor’s settings.