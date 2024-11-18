Hurry! Our pick for the best gaming monitor just got a $100 price cut at Best Buy

Gaming monitors, especially the best ones, can get pretty pricey. Here's the good news: there are tons of Black Friday deals on displays from brands like LG, Samsung, and Dell, and even a discount on our pick for the best gaming monitor around.

You can get Gigabyte's M32UC gaming monitor for $529.99 (was $629.99) at Best Buy ahead of Black Friday, and you won't want to wait for this deal to disappear. The M32UC is the perfect blend of performance and affordability, offering a 4K resolution and a respectable 144Hz refresh rate without breaching into that premium price range. Prefer Amazon to Best Buy? You can get the same deal there.

Today's best Gigabyte M32UC deal

Gigabyte M32UC: was $629.99 now $529.99 at Best Buy Our pick for the best gaming monitor on the market, the Gigabyte M32UC, is the sweet spot of gaming displays. You get a beautiful 4k resolution for crisp in-game images, 144Hz refresh rate for smooth, snappy transitions, and a 32-inch curved panel that puts you right in the center of the action. Our review of the M32UC found its speakers lacking, but that's an easy fix with a pair of gaming headphones or desktop speakers. And lackluster built-in audio is a very small price to pay for the spectacular visual fidelity and affordability we observed.



Price check: $529.99 at Amazon

If you're thinking about upgrading your PC over the holidays and need a new monitor to match, the M32UC makes very compelling arguments on why it should be the display you pick.

First, you get that curved, 32-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) panel. Not too big, and definitely not too small. Then there's the respectable 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, which isn't anywhere near the fastest on the market, but is more than enough to provide split-second advantages in competitive online games like Counter-Strike 2 or Rocket League and make general navigation smooth and satisfying. Plus, much higher than 144Hz and Gigabyte may have had to push this monitor towards the higher-end price range.

Marry those specs to a design that provides a plethora of ports for connectivity, HDR400, and a number of onboard features like KVM switching and aim stabilization, and the M32UC isn't just the best gaming monitor you can buy, it's one of the best monitors, period.

With that said, the perfect middle ground doesn't cover every single base. If the M32UC doesn't quite have what you're looking for (maybe you want crazy-high refresh rates or something more ergonomic), you may want to check out our picks for the best 4K monitors or best high refresh rate monitors instead.

There's no shortage of Black Friday monitor deals going on now, and it truly is the best time to get your hands on one of these displays for record-low prices, so keep your eyes peeled and check back in with TechRadar for more deals.

