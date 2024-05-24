Gaming monitors are getting huge discounts for Memorial Day - shop the 4 best deals

With the holiday weekend coming up, there are tons of great Memorial Day sales for budget-minded buyers, including what would be otherwise expensive tech. Samsung's array of gaming monitors, ranging from budget to premium, is an excellent place to start, and there are plenty of discounts on Amazon and Samsung's own online store.

Several monitors in particular are truly standout including the Samsung 32-inch Odyssey Neo G7 for $599.99, the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 for $799.99, the Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark at $1,799.99, and the Samsung 24-inch Odyssey G32A is $129.99.

These discounts dip the price by at least 30%, making them even more affordable. They all easily qualify as some of the best 4K monitors and best gaming monitors in general. So take advantage of this Memorial Day sale before it ends.

Memorial Day deals: Samsung gaming monitors

Samsung 32-inch Odyssey Neo G7: was $1,099.99 now $599.99 on Samsung

The Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 is a large and beautiful curved gaming monitor with some solid specs, including 4K UHD resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, Quantum HDR2000, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro compatibility, and 1ms response time.

Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9: was $1,299.99 now $799.99 on Amazon

The Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 is an incredibly large and gorgeous curved gaming monitor with excellent specs, including DisplayHDR 1000, 240Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro compatibility, 1ms response time, and a height-adjustable stand.

Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark: was $2,999.99 now $1,799.99 on Amazon

This gaming monitor is the premium among premium monitors, with some incredible specs and features including 4K UHD 1000R, 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, four Input Multi View, Quantum Mini-LED, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro compatibility, HDR 10+, and it's also a height adjustable screen that can turn 180 degrees.

Samsung 24-inch Odyssey G32A: was $199.99 now $129.99 on Amazon

For the price, this monitor comes with some great specs including an FHD display, 1ms response time, 165Hz refresh rate, Eye Saver Mode, and Free-Sync Premium compatibility. If you're looking for a budget screen that still offers solid performance, this is the one to invest in.

The Samsung 32-inch Odyssey Neo G7 features some great specs, especially for its current price point. It features 4K UHD resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, Quantum HDR2000, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro compatibility, and 1ms response time.

The Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 features some excellent specs, especially for its current price point. It features DisplayHDR 1000, 240Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro compatibility, 1ms response time, and a height-adjustable stand.

Then there's the Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark which is the super-premium option and features a 4K UHD 1000R display, 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, four Input Multi View, Quantum Mini-LED, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro compatibility, HDR 10+, and a height-adjustable screen that can turn 180 degrees.

Finally, the Samsung 24-inch Odyssey G32A is the budget option that still packs a wallop with an FHD display, 1ms response time, 165Hz refresh rate, Eye Saver Mode, and Free-Sync Premium compatibility.

Shop more Memorial Day sales