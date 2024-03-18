Walmart is offering the M1 MacBook Air for its lowest price yet, under $700

One of the best MacBooks and best laptops in general ever made is on sale now for its lowest price ever thanks to a new deal from Walmart, and even with all its color variations. For those who have been eyeing the Apple MacBook Air powered by the M1 chip, now is the best time to buy.

The MacBook Air (M1) is currently $699 at Walmart, the lowest price it's ever been. Walmart is incentivizing buyers to purchase this laptop and we wholeheartedly agree. We gave it four and a half out of five stars in our review, praising its great battery life, faster OS, and excellent keyboard, and now it's at an even more affordable price point.

If you're interested in getting your hands on the best thin and light laptops around then take advantage of this amazing sale while you still can.

Today's best Apple MacBook Air deal

MacBook Air 13-inch (M1): <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FApple-MacBook-Air-13-3-inch-Laptop-Silver-M1-Chip-8GB-RAM-256GB-storage%2F609040889" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">was $999.99 now $699 at Walmart

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with an M1 chip is a little old now but it's still one of the best laptops ever made - and Best Buy now has it for the record-low price. Our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/apple-macbook-air-m12020" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">MacBook Air M1 review awarded the device 4.5 stars out of five, where we particularly praised Apple's premium device for its speed, responsiveness, beautiful design, and long-lasting battery life.

The M1 MacBook Air, despite being several years old, still has some of the best processing power around due to the powerful M-series chips, Apple's own silicon that revolutionized its Mac machines. The efficiency and power that the M-series chips possess make them some of the best productivity machines on the market.

It's only real fault at this point is that it has a lower amount of storage than most other laptops at its pricepoint. However, as someone who's continuously used one for years now, it hasn't been an issue in the slightest.

