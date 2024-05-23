The best MacBook Air you can buy is down to a record-low price today

If there was one MacBook Air deal I'd recommend in the ongoing Memorial Day sales, it would definitely be the latest M3 model for $1,349 (was $1,499 at Amazon.

It's not the cheapest MacBook out there right now, but this is the lowest price yet for the top-of-the-line 16GB/512GB model - which is easily one of the best laptops money can buy right now.

Sure, you could get the baseline version for $999 (was $1,099) at Amazon, but the anemic combination of a 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM doesn't really cut the mustard if you're looking to tackle more intensive applications. For browsing, emails, and streaming videos, 8GB is more than enough, but if you're looking to future-proof your machine for a couple of years down the line, then the 16GB model is a safe investment in my books.

The 16GB/512GB configuration is the exact one that we tested during our Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M3) review, where handed this model a full five stars out of five. At $1,349 it's still a pricey buy. but it's one that we're sure is more than worth your hard earned cash.

Apple MacBook Air 13 (2024): was $1,499 now $1,349 at Amazon

Processor: Apple M3

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 512GB SSD If you're on the hunt for a new MacBook, then today's deal on the upgraded 512GB/16GB model at Amazon is a superb choice. The brand-new model was released earlier this year and runs on the powerful M3 chipset, making it a great buy for creatives and anyone after a high-end device. Our five-star MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review praised its excellent performance, lengthy 18 hours of battery life and slick fan-less design. We think it's the best laptop you can buy right now if you've got a decent budget for a portable and powerful machine.

More Memorial Day MacBook deals

Apple MacBook Air M1 (2020): was $999 now $699 at Walmart

Display: 13 inches

Processor: Apple M1

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB Walmart is offering the MacBook Air M1 for a new record-low price of $699, which is a steal for the device that sat atop our best laptop guide for many months. It may be a little dated now but this is still a powerful Apple device that holds up well in 2024. It can handle the computing needs of most users: be that work, browsing, video calls and even some creative tasks such as video and photo editing.

MacBook Air M2 (2022): was $1,099 now $849 at Best Buy

Display: 13.6 inches

Processor: Apple M2

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB Best Buy has the MacBook Air M2 for just $20 more than its lowest-ever price. At release, we concluded that this was the best laptop for most people with our MacBook Air M2 review, thanks to the stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long 18-hour battery life. For those needing a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing and more intense workloads, this is worth the extra investment.

