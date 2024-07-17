Last chance! Get the Apple MacBook Air M1 for its lowest-ever price before it's gone for good

Apple made a bold move when it decided to move away from Intel chips for its Mac products, but the MacBook Air M1 blew us all away, and for good reason. It might be phased out soon (you'll only find refurbished models for sale in the official Amazon Prime Day sale) but Walmart has factory-sealed stock selling for just $649 (was $699) right now, the cheapest it's ever been.

Although it came out back in 2020, the M1 model of Apple's iconic MacBook Air is still one of the best laptops around, serving as a capable laptop for home, office, and creative use. With an excellent all-day battery life and that gorgeous signature Liquid Retina display, this is the perfect deal for anyone who wants a MacBook but simply can't stomach the high entry prices of the latest M3 models.

Record-low price MacBook Air at Walmart

Apple MacBook Air (M1, 256GB): was $699 now $649 at Walmart

We were surprised when Walmart initially cut the price of the still-excellent Apple MacBook Air M1 to $699, but the retailer has posted an even better deal as part of its anti-Prime Day sale. Right now, you can get this MacBook for just $649, which is the perfect price for the entry-level 256GB model. While a little older now, this machine is still a great choice for covering the basics, offering access to the excellent macOS, a tried-and-true design, and almost unbeatable battery life.

In our Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) review, our Core Tech Managing Editor (and my boss) Matt Hanson sung the praises of this laptop, and even as a regular Apple skeptic it's hard for me to disagree with his assessment. It's a fast and responsive device, runs completely silent thanks to the passively cooled design, and the keyboard and trackpad are comfortable to use.

If you're not looking for a macOS laptop, our best Amazon Prime Day laptop deals page features all manner of great deals on Windows and ChromeOS devices too, so be sure to check that out! You'll also find some discounts on more recent MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models featuring the M2 and M3 chips, if you'd prefer to grab something with a little more power under the hood!

