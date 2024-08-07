If I had $1,500, this would be my dream laptop for college

It's a pricey buy, but by my reckoning, the excellent MacBook Air 15-inch M3 might be the perfect laptop for college. Right now, the top-of-the-line 16GB / 512GB configuration is on sale at Amazon for $1,449 (was $1,699).

This is indeed a hefty sum to pay for an Air model, but the $250 price cut brings this particular model right down to its lowest price - and it's worth the investment, in my opinion.

Not only do you get the solid build quality, premium design, and gorgeous display these MacBooks are known for, but the latest M3 chipset is wildly powerful for even the most intensive of tasks. Sure, it doesn't game like a specialized Windows gaming laptop, but pretty much everything else is handled incredibly well - and with almost unbeatable battery life, too.

Being a MacBook, it should last a few good years down the line; more than enough to cover the three to four years of college if you take proper care of it. While other back-to-school sales offer excellent cheaper options for those on a budget, I highly recommend investing in a solid MacBook Air if you can stretch for the admittedly high price tag.

MacBook Air 15-inch M3 at lowest-ever price

Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (M3, 512GB): was $1,699 now $1,449.98 at Amazon

This top-of-the-line configuration on the stunning MacBook Air 15-inch is down to its lowest-ever price. With a massive $250 off, it's hard to complain here if you're looking for a superb machine for college, work, or even casual use. While a little pricey, our Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (M3) review awarded this stunning machine a full five stars out of five, praising its performance, gorgeous display, and lovely new Midnight color option.

The perfect laptop for college - if you can afford it

(Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

Another superb option for college is the smaller 13-inch MacBook Air M3 for $849 (was $1,099) at Amazon, but I prefer the 15-inch model - let me explain.

Yes, it's a little less portable than the 13-inch model, but for me, a larger display is much more comfortable to work on. If you're planning on working long hours in your dorm room or college library, then your eyes will thank you later.

If you're planning on using your laptop to watch shows and movies, or play the occasional game, then 15 inches is also way better in my opinion. You just get a much nicer viewing experience - especially if you're not sitting directly at your laptop.

Want to see what else is available this week? Check out our main MacBook deals page for the other models. Alternatively, check out this week's best laptop deals for cheaper Windows-based options.