I can't believe the MacBook Air M2 has just dropped to $649 - almost half price!
This incredible machine was $1,099 when it released - don't miss this deal folks
Just when you thought it couldn't go any lower, the superb Apple MacBook Air M2 has just dropped to another record-low price. Right now, you can get this stunning Ultrabook for just $649 (was $999) at Best Buy thanks to an early Black Friday deal.
This machine was originally listed at $699 at Amazon and other leading retailers last week but today's offer is a brand new record-low. I was already surprised when the MacBook Air M2 was listed at $699 but this deal is even better.
Best Buy is also one of the best retailers for early Black Friday deals right now due to its extended Holiday period price guarantee. In the unlikely scenario that this particular listing goes any lower then the retailer will refund you the difference.
You can also take full advantage of Best Buy's excellent trade-in rebate program to get an additional discount of up to $825. Trading in the slightly older MacBook Air M1 model in good condition, for example, can net you an additional $350 discount on top of today's excellent price cut.
Apple MacBook Air M2 new record-low price
Apple MacBook Air M2: was $999 now $649 at Best Buy
Processor: Apple M2
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 256GB
The Apple MacBook Air M2 has just dropped down to $649 at Best Buy - a stunning price and a deal that beats the previous record-low by $50. At this price, the retailer is almost giving away this superb laptop - which still holds up great for 2024 thanks to its powerful chipset, great display, and almost unbeatable battery life. If you're looking for a lightweight laptop for both work and casual use, then today's early Black Friday deal at Best Buy is a superb choice.
I've been tracking Black Friday laptop deals for a few weeks now and this is easily my favorite deal yet. The Apple MacBook Air M2 was an absolute favorite of ours when it was first released in 2022 and I can confidently say it still holds up great today if you need something lightweight and reliable.
You can head on over to our Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) review if you want a full in-depth overview of this particular model. In a nutshell, it's a superb machine with a great design, display, and battery life. At the time, we thought the original $1,099 starting price was a little steep so today's price cut is superb in context. It's almost half-price, in fact, and more than enough to recommend this particular model over the latest M3 model, which currently sits at $999 at Best Buy.
