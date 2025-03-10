Forget the MacBook Air M4: here are 9 older-model MacBook deals from $629.99

Now that Apple has launched the MacBook Air M4, there are some great deals on the older MacBook Air models. Case in point, 2024's 13-inch MacBook Air M3 is on sale at Amazon for $999 (was $1,299), and there are plenty of bargains to be had on other older Air models.

While these laptops might not have the latest Apple Silicon chips, they still have plenty of power for everyday tasks, easily transitioning from work to play. I'm even writing this on a MacBook Air M2 from 2022, and it still chews through most things I can throw at it.

So, I've pulled together a list of MacBook Air deals I'd recommend as someone who's an active Air user and considers the slim machine to be one of the best laptops I've ever used.

If you're not in the US, scroll down to the widget below for MacBook Air deals in your area.

9 of the best MacBook Air deals I recommend you check out

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M3): was $999 now $799 at Best Buy Best Buy had the 13-inch MacBook Air M3 on sale for $799, which is a very reasonable price for a laptop that's only a year old. You get 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, both of which are arguably fine at this price, and will still see the laptop get access to Apple Intelligence tools.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M3): was $1,099 now $849 at Best Buy Best Buy also has the 13-inch MacBook Air M3 with 16GB of RAM and a 256GB of SSD space for a cool $250 sliced off its price. For $849, the extra RAM is handy and you can opt for cloud storage to overcome any limitations with the SSD space.

Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (M3, 2024): was $1,299 now $999 at Amazon They say bigger is better, and if you're after a 15-inch MacBook Air M3 then this is the deal for you, as the laptop can be had for $999. That's $300 off a 2024 MacBook with a powerful chip, 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. This is a new record-low price for the larger MacBook Air and is well worth your consideration.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M2): was $999 now $799 at bestbuy.com It might be coming up the three years old but $799, a $200 saving, on the 13-inch MacBook Air M2 isn't to be sniffed at. This model comes with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It's not the exact spec of the Air I use but it'll have plenty of power to get you through most things you can throw at it in work and can even run some games.

Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020): was $699 now $629 at Walmart It's a bit long in the tooth now and doesn't offer the latest in MacBook design language, but the MacBook Air M1 is still a great little laptop. Walmart is still stocking it for $629, which isn't quite the lowest-price ever but still very reasonable for a laptop that's plenty capable even today.

If you're after advice for what MacBook Air to get then let me know.

But if you want the very latest in lightweight Mac tech, do check out out this MacBook Air M4 deal at Best Buy, and take a look at our roundup fo the best MacBook deals right now.