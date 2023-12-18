An Apple enthusiast dream deal at Amazon: the 2023 M2 MacBook Air with a $250 discount just in time for Christmas

It’s the season of leaving the old you in 2023 and becoming a person who uses a MacBook (or upping your Apple game if you’re already one of the believers), and you can do it with a 2023 M2 MacBook Air 15.3-inch laptop. It’s the holiday season and this Apple favorite is on offer at Amazon for $1,049, down from a lofty $1,299.

We’re keeping an eye on all kinds of deals to upgrade and improve every part of your life, so be sure to check out our Christmas gift guide for last minute deals. In the meantime, here is an almost 20% drop on one of the most up-to date Apple MacBook Air models with an M2 chip and it’s all but guaranteed to be the best price till next year.

This MacBook Air has an M2 chip, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Perhaps not the punchiest hardware, but it’s still one of the most mighty portable machines at a thickness of 0.45 inches. It also weighs 3.3 pounds and Apple claims it’s got a battery life of up to 18 hours. It also claims that its M2 chip speeds up processing to 12x faster than Intel-based MacBook Air models.

Along with Apple’s signature design, you get $250 off the original $1,299 price for this laptop in Space Gray, Silver, or Midnight. It has another one of Apple’s exclusive features with the Liquid Retina display, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, and immersive sound with the Spatial Audio system. Along with these features, there’s also a backlit Magic Keyboard with TouchID.

As is standard for Apple's Mac products, it comes with macOS which many users find easy to pick up and get going on, super-fast responsiveness in combination with its hardware, and it’s built to last. You can expect to be able to use all your favorite apps and programs like Adobe Creative Cloud, Microsoft 265, Google Drive, and more. If you’re looking for the newest Apple has to offer, this is a top pick.

Not in the US? Scroll down for Apple M2 Mac and MacBook deals in your location.

Today's best Apple M2 MacBook Air 15.3-inch Christmas deal

Apple M2 MacBook Air 15.3-inch: was $1,299 now $1,049 on Amazon

This 2023 MacBook Air boasts a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display powered by the M2 chip, featuring 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage. Its thin and light design, made of 100% recycled aluminum, offers up to 18 hours of battery life, a vibrant display, silent fanless design, compatibility with Apple silicon-optimized apps, advanced camera and audio features, a Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, and versatile connectivity. Additionally, it comes with AppleCare warranty.

Along with its solid battery life and its range of Apple flagship features, it’s got a slick Magic Keyboard with TouchID (for logging in using your fingerprint) and a 1080p FaceTime HD camera. It’s all encased in a durable aluminum chassis, is very light and super thin, and its fanless design adds to ultimate user comfort by keeping noise to a minimum.

You also get one year of AppleCare, Apple's limited warranty program, and up to 90 days of complimentary technical support.

Not in the US? Scroll down for Apple M2 Mac and MacBook deals in your location.

More of today's best Christmas deals