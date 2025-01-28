Amazon has some of the best MacBook Air deals I've seen since Black Friday

I love my Apple MacBook and wouldn't choose any other laptop to work on. I have the Pro version, which gives me a little bit more power, but if you're after something smaller and more portable, then the MacBook Air is the best option for you.

And we've just spotted that the MacBook Air 13-inch (M2) is on sale at Amazon US for $799 (was $999). If you're in the UK, you can also get the MacBook Air 13-inch (M2) at Amazon UK for £849 (was £999).

This is for the newest model with 16GB of RAM that will give you a welcome performance boost. It was $50 cheaper during Black Friday but is still a significant discount. Getting one of the best MacBooks for under $800 is an absolute steal and this offer won't be around for long.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M2): was $999 now $799 at Amazon Amazon is now selling the MacBook Air M2 for under $800, making it even more appealing for those who want an affordable MacBook. It boasts a 13-inch display, stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long 18-hour battery life. It’s also incredibly light coming in at just 2.7 pounds and is thin enough to take anywhere you go.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M2): was £999 now £849 at Amazon This upgraded version of the older MacBook Air M2 with 16GB of RAM is also reduced in the UK. While not the most powerful MacBook, this version with the M2 chip remains an excellent all-rounder, especially for day-to-day tasks like browsing the internet, word processing and light creative tasks. You'll struggle to find a better value laptop than this right now if you need something powerful and affordable.

Our MacBook Air (M2) review gave this laptop an impressive 4.5 out of 5 stars for its performance, fan-less design, battery life, and relatively modest price given the power on offer. While the newer M3 variant is the one that features in our best laptop buyer’s guide, the older M2 remains a good choice, especially at this deal price.

Besides the core essentials, the MacBook Air (M2) also has a 1080p FaceTime HD camera so you look sharper on video calls, along with a four-speaker sound system with spatial audio and a three-mic array. It’s a great all-rounder that is built to last thanks to MacBooks generally lasting a long time without any slowdown issues.

If you're torn between different models, you can compare them in our MacBook Air vs MacBook Pro guide to see what's best for you. If you’re looking for something Windows-based, take a look at the other laptop deals we’ve spotted.