This Black Friday MSI Katana A15 gaming laptop deal from Amazon proves you don't have to spend a fortune to get your game on

If you're keeping an eye out for early Black Friday deals in the hope of bagging a great gaming laptop offer, here's one you might want to consider: Amazon is offering the MSI Katana A15 gaming laptop for $879.99 - more than 30% off, down from $1,299.99.

This gaming laptop is great value for money - you have everything you need to game and it's at a hard-to-beat price.

The MSI Katana A15 gaming laptop has a 115.6-inch display and it's equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7-8845HS processor, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage, as well as Windows 11 Home. For top-rate gaming experiences, it's equipped with an NvidiaGeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, with impressive ray-tracing capabilities to create an immersive visual experience that goes the extra mile with life-like light simulation.

You can also look forward to a robust gaming experience thanks to its large 15.6-inch FHD display with a fast refresh rate for quick responsiveness and smoothness, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Series GPU supporting all of its capabilities.

Its performance is supported by its Cooler Boost 5 design, incorporating two fans and six heat pipes.

On top of all that, it also has a beautiful 4-Zone RGB keyboard, where the WASD keys are specially highlighted, which can make playing some games a bit easier.

Today's best MSI Katana A15 gaming laptop deal in the US

MSI Katana A15 Gaming Latop: was $1,299.99 now $879.99 at Amazon Display - 15.6-inch

Processor - AMD Ryzen 7-8845HS

RAM - 32GB

Storage - 1TB

OS - Windows 11



This is a high-performance gaming laptop designed for immersive experiences. It features a 15.6-inch Full HD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, powered by the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with Ada architecture for stunning ray tracing and life-like light simulation. Its solid specs such as the AMD Ryzen 7-8845HS processor ensures robust performance, supported with AI capabilities. It also offers a backlit keyboard, and MSI’s Cooler Boost 5 for optimized thermal management. With its sleek black design, this laptop is perfect for both work and play, with enhanced efficiency through MSI Intelligent Technology.

In addition to all of the above, this laptop also has HD Audio and both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. It's also got three USB 3.0 ports and one USB 2.0 port so you can plug in a good amount of peripherals.

This laptop will last you up to three or four hours with light use on battery, so if you want a laptop with longer battery life, have a look at some of our other Black Friday laptop deal recommendations like these LG Gram deals from Amazon or these deals from Dell.

