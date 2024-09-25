The Dell XPS 15 is a powerhouse for content creators and better value than ever

Sometimes going for slightly older tech works out as far better value – and that’s certainly the case today thanks to the latest Cyber Sale at Dell. Currently, you can buy the Dell XPS 15 for $999 (was $1,299) which is a good price for a powerful Dell laptop with a 15-inch screen.

A reliable option, the Dell XPS 15 uses a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13620H processor along with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. It isn’t designed for gaming due to its lack of a dedicated graphics card, but it’s great for everything else. Its 15.6-inch full HD screen looks sharp with a 1920 x 1200 resolution and 500 nits of brightness. For working on the move, this is one of the better laptop deals thanks to being so dependable and well-designed.

The Dell XPS 15 isn’t necessarily the most exciting laptop but it’s highly reliable as a creative powerhouse and now available for a great price. Much of that success is thanks to the little details like its four-sided InfinityEdge display which makes the laptop sleeker than you’d think. Designed for content creators, the Dell XPS 15 still maintains that reputation thanks to powerful components such as an Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

In our Dell XPS 15 review, we described it as a “great Ultrabook" that offers a “beautiful and tough chassis”. There’s also a great display, keyboard and touchpad, along with incredible audio quality for a laptop.

Besides those good core specs, the Dell XPS 15 uses an aerospace-inspired black carbon fiber palm rest next to its edge-to-edge backlit keyboard and a large and comfortable touchpad. Nearly everything about the Dell XPS 15 oozes a sense of class and style to it, even if in recent times, it’s dropped off our guide to the best laptops.

It still features on our look at the best Dell laptops for anyone seeking a 15-inch laptop. Our only criticism then was that it isn’t the best value for money, but that’s rather different when there’s a sale price involved.

If you’d prefer to go for the latest model, there are other Dell laptop deals around. For something entirely different, you may also wish to check out the MacBook deals available right now too.