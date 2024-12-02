Quick! The MacBook-killing Asus ZenBook 14 OLED is still half-price for Cyber Monday

If you want a Cyber Monday laptop deal that just can't be missed, then the ZenBook 14 UX3402VA is available on Amazon in the UK for just £799.99 (was £1,399), with its lower-spec model (the ZenBook 14 UM3402YA) available on Amazon in the UK for just £529.99 (was £899.99).

The main differences between the two is their processors - the ZenBook 14 UX3402VA features Intel's 13th Gen i9-13900H CPU, which comes with 14 cores and 20 threads, alongside its touchscreen capabilities. Its counterpart, the UM3402YA, isn't touchscreen and uses AMD's Ryzen 7 7730U, an 8-core chip that is still a great performer.

Not in the UK? Scroll down to see the best Asus ZenBook 14 deals in your region!

Today's best Asus ZenBook 14 deals in the UK

Asus ZenBook 14 Intel i9-13900H: was £1,399.99 now £799.99 at Amazon Powered by Intel's 13th Gen processor, the i9-13900H, the Asus ZenBook 14 provides a fantastic portable experience - with 14 cores and 20 threads, video editing, gaming, and multitasking work great here. Its OLED display is the highlight, providing a visual experience that stands among the best on the market.

Asus ZenBook 14 AMD Ryzen 7-7730U: was £899.99 now £529.99 at Amazon With an OLED display available, this Asus ZenBook 14 opens the gateway to fantastic visuals in a wide range of content. Whether it's movies, shows, or games, you'll enjoy what the ZenBook 14 has to offer, especially since it's powered by AMD's Ryzen 7-7730U processor prepared to fuel your chosen activities.

Both laptops are capable of providing solid experiences in most areas, and their OLED screens are some of the best you'll find in a laptop, even beating the much more expensive MacBook Pros.

Besides the display, the Asus ZenBook 14 Intel model is ideal for video editing in Adobe Premiere Pro, and for this much lower price, it's better value than any MacBook, and it comes with a thin and light design that could turn even the most ardent of Apple fan's head.

If you're on a budget, then the cheaper model with an AMD Ryzen 7-7730U processor is a great choice - and at £529.99 you're not going to find a laptop at this price that comes anywhere close to offering the quality of this Zenbook in both design, build quality and performance. Cyber Monday might be your last chance to pick up either of these Zenbook OLED laptops at such low prices, so you won't want to hang around...

More of today’s Cyber Monday sales in the UK