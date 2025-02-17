I've scanned the entire Dell Presidents' Day sale: these are the 6 best laptop deals for most people - including gamers

Regardless of whether you're looking for a cheap laptop or a high-end gaming laptop, today's Presidents' Day sale at Dell is a superb option. The official Dell Store currently has massive sitewide discounts of up to $600 across a wide range of machines.

I've been busy scanning the entire sale to find the best value deals today and I can confidently say these are some of the best prices I've seen from the retailer since Black Friday back in November.

Highlights include a Dell Inspiron 15 with a Ryzen 5 chipset for just for $299 (was $449), this powerful and lightweight Inspiron 14 Plus for $899 (was $1,199), and the stunning latest Dell XPS 13 with a Snapdragon chipset for $999 (was $1,199).

Today's Dell Presidents' Day sale is also great for high-end gaming laptops, such as this Dell G16 with an RTX 4070 for $1,299 (was $1,899).

Check out these laptop deals in more detail below, or head over to our Presidents' Day sales live blog for even more recommendations from Amazon, Best Buy, and other leading retailers today.

Today's best deals in the Dell Presidents' Day sale

Dell Inspiron 15: was $449 now $299 at Dell Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Ryzen 5-7520U

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 512GB Superb budget option: the saving isn't massive but I really think this Dell Inspiron is a stellar deal if you just need a solid machine for the basics. For under $400, you're getting a decent Ryzen 5 chipset and a 512GB SSD - which should suffice for speeding through all the usual daily tasks. Sure, having 16GB of RAM would have been great but for $350? This one is great value.

Dell Inspiron 16: was $999 now $699.99 at Dell Display - 16 inches

Processor - Intel Core Ultra 7 150U

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 1TB Moving up in price slightly, I think this Inspiron 16 is a real winner if you need a mid-range machine with plenty of headroom for multitasking. At $699, its combination of an Ultra 7 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD makes sense. Is this a fancy machine? Honestly, it's more of a workhorse but I can't complain about the specs here - they're perfect for work tasks and there's plenty of storage space on the drive.

Dell Inspiron 14 Plus: was $1,199 now $899.99 at Dell Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel Core Ultra 7 155H

RAM - 32GB

Storage - 1TB This Inspiron 14 is a great choice if you want something relatively lightweight that still packs plenty of power. This machine comes with one of the latest Ultra 7 chipsets and a healthy 32GB of RAM, which should future-proof it for a good few years down the line. This isn't one of Dell's higher-end models but it's packed with very respectable specs indeed for a range of demanding tasks.

Dell XPS 13: was $1,199 now $999.99 at Dell Display - 13.4 inches

Processor - Snapdragon X Elite X1E-80-100

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB No roundup of Dell laptop deals would be complete without at least one Dell XPS recommendation. Right now, this is my favorite XPS deal in the entire President's Day sale. It's on one of the entry-level XPS 13 models with the latest Snapdragon chipset and I think this is a fair price considering the premium build quality, lightweight design, and unbeatable battery life this model offers. Going with a Snapdragon chipset does mean you miss out on Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, but I think this is still a superb premium laptop for the vast majority of users.

Dell G16: was $1,899 now $1,299.99 at Dell Graphics card: GeForce RTX 4070

Processor - Intel Core i9-13900HX

RAM - 32GB

Storage - 1TB I've looked through all of today's gaming laptop deals at Dell and I think this Dell G16 is the best value model currently. It's not the cheapest RTX 4070 gaming laptop on the market but you do get a really speedy Intel Core i9 chipset and 32GB of RAM backing up that GPU for a very respectable gaming machine at this price. On top of that, you also get a decent 240Hz 1600p display, which is an area where a lot of budget machines cheap out on.

Alienware m18 R2: was $2,399 now $1,899.99 at Dell Graphics card: GeForce RTX 4070

Processor - Intel Core i9-14700HX

RAM - 32GB

Storage - 1TB This year's Dell Presidents' Day sale includes some great options on premium Alienware gaming machines. Right now, my favorite deal is this massive $600 price cut on the m18 R2. You pay a lot for the premium design here but this machine does feature a respectable combination of an RTX 4070 and a 14th gen Intel Core i9 chipset. That's more than enough to future-proof you for a few good years down the line, and you also get a roomy 18-inch 165Hz 1600p display here.

