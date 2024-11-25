Hurry to Currys! The feature-packed HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 laptop just got a £200 discount for Black Friday

You might be making plans for the upcoming holidays and that probably includes looking for great gifts at respectable prices. Luckily, it is also the season of Black Friday sales across a number of retailers, so now's a good time to find deals for yourself or loved ones, like this 14-inch HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 laptop deal from Currys.

This flexible laptop is full of features and has had £200 slashed off its price, down from £599, now just £399.

This is the sort of laptop I'd recommend if you're looking for a less expensive laptop that's suitable for all kinds of everyday tasks and school work. Particularly if you're looking for a person who needs a more straightforward, general-purpose laptop, like for a student for example.

This HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 laptop is equipped with an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It comes preloaded with Windows 11 Home in S Mode, which is designed for security by restricting app installations to those from the Microsoft Store. For those who need more flexibility, you can easily disable S Mode by following this explainer available on Microsoft's Support site.

The highlight of this laptop is that you can use it in 'Laptop' mode, 'Tablet' mode, or stand it up in 'Tent' mode. It's also chargeable via a USB-C port, supported by HP Fast Charge, which HP claims will get your laptop from 0% to 50% in just 45 minutes.

On top of that, it also includes an HD Wide Vision webcam with a privacy shutter and dual speakers to see you through meetings and voice calls.

In terms of connectivity, this laptop has two USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, a memory card reader, Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6. You can connect a number of devices in a variety of ways while using this device as a laptop or a tablet.

Today's best HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 laptop deal in the UK

HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 Laptop: was £599 now £399 at Currys Display - 14-inch

Processor - Intel Core i3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB

OS - Windows 11 S



With this laptop, you don't have to choose between a laptop and a tablet necessarily - this PC does it all. It's capable of adapting to your needs with its Laptop, Tent, and Tablet modes. Thanks to its solid specs, it handles everyday tasks with ease. Its 14-inch Full HD touchscreen will work for work, streaming media, and everyday tasks. Weighing 1.51 kg, it's lightweight and offers up to 9.5 hours of battery life, as well as having lots of connectivity features.

If you want a versatile device that doesn't break the bank for everyday computing, this is a solid choice. It has a battery life of up to 9.5 hours, so you can use it on the go without having to always take your charger.



Currys will also give you a one-year guarantee for this laptop.

More of today’s Black Friday sales in the UK