Get these HP, Lenovo, and Microsoft laptops for as low as $449 as a late Christmas present

The holiday weekend is here and Best Buy has some incredible deals on laptops that'll last until December 24 – meaning that you'll be getting it after the holidays. These Christmas sales on HP, Microsoft, and Lenovo laptops are cutting prices down by as much as $350.

Right now, the HP Envy 2-in-1 15 is on sale for $449.99 at Best Buy, which is an incredible $350 off the asking price. It comes with a pretty solid AMD Ryzen 5 7530U CPU that can handle any productivity tasks, as well as 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD of storage. The storage is a bit low, but you can always add more external storage if need be.

There's also the Lenovo Yoga 7i, which is on sale for $549.99 at Best Buy. It comes with an impressive 13th-Gen Intel Core i5-1335U CPU, as well as 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD of storage. The storage is doubled from the HP laptop with a $100 difference in price, along with the aforementioned superior CPU.

Microsoft's offering is $200 off the price tag of its own Microsoft Surface Pro 9, now $799.99 at Best Buy. While it's the most expensive of the three laptops, the discount is more than what you'd normally see from the pricier Surface Pro series, so fans should take advantage of this sale now.

Whichever one you choose, these laptops have something unique to offer while still upholding the portability standards you'd expect from some of the best thin and light laptops on the market. And with all three under $800 right now, there's little reason not to indulge.

This laptop is not only outfitted with a solid AMD Ryzen 5 7530U CPU, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD of storage (which is a bit on the low side). It's also a 2-in-1, giving you more options for its usage. It's a perfect laptop for students needing a portable machine for homework and school projects, as well as for movie streaming.

Another 2-in-1 laptop, this one has some pretty good specs including a 13th-Gen Intel Core i5-1335U CPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD of storage. This makes it perfect as a portable machine for office workers to take between work and home, as it can balance various productivity tasks without breaking a sweat.

The Surface Pro series of laptops is popular in the market due to its incredibly thin and light nature. It also comes with an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, and 128GB SSD of storage, which is ideal for light productivity or school work, as well as movie streaming and video/voice calls.

