Act now: Apple's all-new MacBook Air M2 crashes to a record-low price at Amazon
Get Apple's powerful 15-inch MacBook Air on sale for $1,099
Apple's powerful MacBook Air M2 was just released in June of this year, and Amazon already has an impressive discount on the 15-inch laptop, bringing the price down to $1,099 (was $1,299). That's a $200 discount and the best deal we've ever seen.
The 2023 MacBook Air features a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display and is claimed to be the world's thinnest 15-inch laptop, weighing just three pounds. The MacBook packs Apple's powerful M2 chip with an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, resulting in exceptional speed in everything you do. The laptop also features a six-speaker sound system, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, 18 hours of battery life, and a fanless design that runs completely silent.
This is the lowest price we've ever seen for the MacBook Air and an impressive discount for a newly released Apple device. Thanks to the Apple September Event, there are more fantastic Apple deals you can get at Amazon right now, and we've listed the best offers further down the page.
MacBook Air deal at Amazon - lowest price
Apple 2023 MacBook Air M2 laptop: was
$1,299.99 now $1,099.99 at Amazon
Amazon has the all-new MacBook Air M2 on sale for $1,099.99 right now. That's a $200 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The 2023 MacBook Air packs a gorgeous 15.3-inch liquid retina display, Apple's powerful M2 chip, a six-speaker sound system, and 18 hours of battery life.
More of today's best Apple deals
Apple AirTag 4 pack: was
$99 now $88.99 at Amazon
The Apple AirTag is the best-selling gadget on Amazon, and it rarely gets discounted, but Amazon has the 4-pack on sale for $88.99. That's just $15 more than the record-low price we saw during Black Friday and the best deal you can find right now. If you tend to misplace your keys, luggage, or wallet, just attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item.
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was
$159 now $99 at Amazon
The AirPods 2 are Apple's cheapest earbuds, and Amazon has the 2nd-generation AirPods on sale for just $99. That's $20 more than the record-low price and fantastic value for a pair of Apple's premium earbuds. This deal is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-cancelling technology.
Apple Watch 8 (GPS, 41mm): was
$399 now $309 at Amazon
The Apple Watch 8 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy, thanks to its impressive display and safety and health features, such as fall detection and Emergency SOS. Thanks to the recent Apple Watch 9 release, Amazon has the Series 8 smartwatch on sale for $309, which is the lowest price we've seen in months and just $30 more than the record-low we briefly saw during Prime Day.
Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was
$329.99 now $279 at Amazon
Amazon has the 2023 Apple iPad on sale for $279, thanks to today's $50 discount from Amazon. The tablet may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level iPad can do it all without issue, according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review: whether that's browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games.
MacBook Air 13-inch (M1): was
$999.99 now $849 at Best Buy
The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with an M1 chip is a little old now, but it's still one of the best laptops ever made - and Amazon has the laptop on sale for $849 right now. Our MacBook Air M1 review awarded the device 4.5 stars out of five, where we particularly praised Apple's premium device for its speed, responsiveness, beautiful design, and long-lasting battery life.
