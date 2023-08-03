3 best laptop deals we recommend from the Lenovo back to school sale
Save up to 72% on laptops for work and play
The Lenovo back to school sale is now underway with up to 72% off a vast selection of IdeaPad, ThinkPad, Yoga and Legion devices. In addition, students and teachers save an extra 10% if you link your ID.me account and verify your details, so there are some excellent deals up for grabs if you need a new laptop.
Our pick of the bunch? This Lenovo Yogi 7i for $999.99 (was $1,349.99). It's a pricey option but you get a lot for the money; including terrific all-around performance thanks to the latest generation Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a large 1TB SSD for speedy storage. It's a flexible 2-in-1 device, too, giving you the added versatility of a tablet mode with its 14-inch touchscreen and stylus.
For those looking to spend a little less and not in need of all that power, this Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i Chromebook for $349.99 (was $549.99) is a solid buy. The lightweight Chrome OS means performance is good for basic tasks and schoolwork - even with cheaper components.
You still get 8GB of RAM and a reasonable 128GB SSD, which is enough for all your key files and applications. Plus, it's easily portable at 14 inches in size and the lengthy battery life means you can use it for a day at school or college without worrying about charging it.
Those are just two options from the dozens of laptop deals available now at Lenovo. You can browse all the offers from the sale or see more info on our top picks below.
If there are more items on your shopping list, then check out our full back to school sales coverage for all the best deals on tech and essentials for the year ahead. Or, read our early look ahead to this year's Labor Day sales where there will be even more bargains on laptops and more.
3 best back to school deals at Lenovo
Lenovo Yoga 7i: was
$1,349.99 now $999.99 at Lenovo
This is a great price for a laptop with so much power and many handy features packed inside. High-end components such as the Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD give it superior all-around performance for work and multitasking. Then there's its flexibility as a 2-in-1 device so you can flip the touchscreen around for a more tactile and smoother experience if you're just web browsing or streaming media. We haven't tested this model, but we awarded a similar device 4.5 stars out of five in our Lenovo Yoga 9i review.
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i Chromebook: was
$549.99 now $399.99 at Lenovo
A solid buy for those on a budget, this Chromebook gives you all you need for a basic, lightweight and portable device for school or college work. Components like an Intel i3 processor and 8GB of RAM ensure performance isn't too shabby, plus you get impressive battery life thanks to the less-demanding Chrome OS.
Lenovo ThinkBook 15: was
$1,499 now $749.50 at Lenovo
Another strong all-around laptop is the ThinkBook 15, which is now a whopping 50% off at Lenovo. It's one to consider over the Yoga 7i above if you aren't bothered about getting a 2-in-1 device, plus it has a slightly larger 15-inch screen if that's your preference. Components are still solid, too, with an Intel i5 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD that will help it keep up with all your work and general computing needs.
