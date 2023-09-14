Maingear introduces new custom PC 'Drops' program – and its first drop is a stunner

This week, custom PC builder Maingear announced a new program called 'Drops,' which will see the New Jersey-based company release pre-built gaming PCs in both 'Series'-edition builds and special 'Limited Edition' offerings that promise builds with a more distinctive character.

In a statement sent to TechRadar, Maingear said the Series drops are pre-built PCs with a theme incorporated into the PC design. These Drops are also meant to provide options for customers at various price tiers while still integrating high-quality components and the best PC cases on the bleeding edge of gaming PC trends.

For those looking for builds with a touch of exclusivity, Maingear's Limited Edition drops promise to cut a distinctive, custom-built figure among the sea of similar-looking, RGB-bedazzled midtower gaming PCs found at the local Best Buy. The Limited Edition drops will also use the most advanced components for top-teir performance to match the one-of-a-kind look.

Wallace Santos, CEO and co-founder of Maingear, feels this program will excite PC gamers and enthusiasts with the latest in innovative builds and case designs.

"We're diving back into our roots with MAINGEAR's Series and Limited Edition drops,” Santos said. “It's not just about hardware; it's a pulse check on the PC gaming community's heart. These drops seamlessly bridge our legacy, unparalleled quality, and the relentless evolution of PC gaming culture.”

Not to leave us all hanging, along with the announcement of the new Drops program, Maingear also shared the program's first 'drop', the North Series, featuring the acclaimed North PC case from Fractal Design,

Maingear's North Series promises to offer gamers an exciting touch of class to go along with all the high-powered gaming components behind the natural (and real) oak and walnut wooden panel, glass side panel, and aluminum mesh exterior.

On the inside, you'll have a buffet of choices to pick from, ranging from Intel Core i5-13400F- and Nvidia RTX 4060-based systems to fully loaded Core i9-13900K and RTX 4090 builds. You'll also be able to pick between air-cooled and liquid-cooled options as well.

The new North Series starts at $1,299.99 (about £990 / AU$1885).

Maingear also announced its first Limited Edition drop of the program, the Noctua North Limited Edition, which features an Asus GeForce RTX 4080 OC Noctua Edition GPU, 24-core Intel Core i9-13900K, and a Noctua NH-D15 dual-tower CPU cooler, as well as several premium Noctua case fans to create an abundance of air flow through the Fractal Design North case to keep everything nice and reasonably cool.

“Working with MAINGEAR, we’ve collaboratively created a powerhouse PC that combines cutting-edge performance, exceptional cooling capabilities, and trending aesthetics,” said Noctua CEO Roland Mossig. “A testament to both companies’ commitment to excellence and innovation, the Maingear Noctua North Limited Edition not only delivers top-tier performance but also maintains optimal temperatures for the utmost stability, without introducing any intrusive fan noise. We’re especially happy to kick this off with the Fractal North case that has spurred so many Noctua-themed builds in the community and we look forward to working with Maingear on more exciting PC drops in the future.”

The Noctua North Limited Edition PC starts at $4,699 (about £3,570/AU$6,815), and for either Drop, international buyers should contact Maingear about international shipping options.

Maingear scores another win with its Series Drops

While the Maingear x Noctua North Limited Edition Drop is bound to get most of the attention (which, in fairness, it has earned. Go take a look at it again and tell me I'm wrong), I'm personally more excited about the Series Drops. With Maingear taking the lead on this, it could (and would, if the world was just) help breathe some fresh inspiration into the designs of the best gaming PCs generally.

But when you're talking about the best budget gaming PCs, or at least those gaming PCs that will run you under $1,500/£1,500 (which isn't budget at all, really, but a good starting place for lower midrange builds), boldness in their design really isn't their thing. It's more about slapping five aluminum panels together with a glass side so that the PC can destroy your nightvision with an obscene amount of RGB lighting that doesn't even sync up 90% of the time.

While the most exclusive designs to come out of the Drops program will be the more expensive Limited Edition Drops, the Series Drops will at least move the ball down the design field for someone paying the starting price for their PC.

I praised the company in my Maingear MG-1 review in large part because it was offering compelling hardware and design features to buyers who aren't dropping five large on a custom-built gaming PC. With the Series Drops releases, I'm hopeful that Maingear continues to keep budget gamers in mind and make sure to offer them something comparatively compelling to whatever Limited Edition Drops might be flaunting during any given release window.

Budget gamers know they aren't going to be getting the most powerful gaming PC Maingear has to offer, but that doesn't mean what they actually buy has to be an inferior product. With the North Series Drop, it looks like Maingear has taken that to heart, and I'm excited to see what the company comes up with next.