Looking for an excellent gaming PC? This Black Friday deal brings the Lenovo LOQ Tower under $700

Looking for an excellent gaming PC for an equally excellent price? The Lenovo LOQ Tower is currently one of the best Black Friday deals out there right now. Lenovo has the Lenovo LOQ Tower on sale for $674.99, which is a massive discount of 34%.

With the 2023 Black Friday deals event already underway, we've seen tons of excellent sales with deals slashing prices on gaming tech like accessories, earbuds, PCs, and laptops. And deals like this have been cropping up the entire time.

The Lenovo LOQ Tower is one of the best gaming PCs out there right now, and even one sporting a graphics card from the previous gen is still a knockout. Coupled with a 13th-Gen Intel processor, it's not only an excellent gaming machine that can handle the best PC games, but it can also handle productivity work as well as creative and editing projects.

Thanks to the deep discount, it's also now one of the best budget gaming PCs out there, so if you're interested be sure to snag them while they're at such a low price. But hurry, as this deal is bound to go fast!

Black Friday deals: LOQ Tower deal

Lenovo LOQ Tower: was $1,029.99 now $674.99 at Lenovo

This is an excellent deal for those looking for a gaming PC, balancing great performance and specs with budget pricing. It comes with an Intel Core i5-13400F processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, 8GB DDR4 RAM, and 512GB SSD of storage. The storage is already solid, but you can upgrade it if you need even more.

More Lenovo LOQ deals

