Looking for an excellent gaming PC? This Black Friday deal brings the Lenovo LOQ Tower under $700
This is a great Black Friday deal for a great gaming PC
Looking for an excellent gaming PC for an equally excellent price? The Lenovo LOQ Tower is currently one of the best Black Friday deals out there right now. Lenovo has the Lenovo LOQ Tower on sale for $674.99, which is a massive discount of 34%.
With the 2023 Black Friday deals event already underway, we've seen tons of excellent sales with deals slashing prices on gaming tech like accessories, earbuds, PCs, and laptops. And deals like this have been cropping up the entire time.
• Shop more Black Friday deals at Amazon
The Lenovo LOQ Tower is one of the best gaming PCs out there right now, and even one sporting a graphics card from the previous gen is still a knockout. Coupled with a 13th-Gen Intel processor, it's not only an excellent gaming machine that can handle the best PC games, but it can also handle productivity work as well as creative and editing projects.
Thanks to the deep discount, it's also now one of the best budget gaming PCs out there, so if you're interested be sure to snag them while they're at such a low price. But hurry, as this deal is bound to go fast!
Black Friday deals: LOQ Tower deal
Lenovo LOQ Tower: was
$1,029.99 now $674.99 at Lenovo
This is an excellent deal for those looking for a gaming PC, balancing great performance and specs with budget pricing. It comes with an Intel Core i5-13400F processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, 8GB DDR4 RAM, and 512GB SSD of storage. The storage is already solid, but you can upgrade it if you need even more.
More Lenovo LOQ deals
Best Buy Black Friday deals - quick links
- Apple: MacBooks from $749.99 - cheapest ever
- Appliances: up to 30% off major appliances
- Cheap TVs: smart TVs from $59.99
- Headphones: Sony, Apple & Bose from $19.99
- iPhone 15: up to $1,000 off the iPhone 15 Pro
- Kitchen: coffee makers + air fryers from $49.99
- Laptops: laptops starting at $169.99
- Smartwatch: Samsung, Garmin + Apple - up to $100 off
- Tablets: up to 30% off iPads, Fire tablets, and more
- TVs: up to $800 off OLED, QLED and 4K TVs
- Vacuums: $100 off robot and stick vacuums
- Video games & consoles: deals on console bundles
See more of the best Black Friday Apple deals and shop for more bargains in our Walmart Black Friday deals guide.
Sign up for Black Friday email alerts!
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
Named by the CTA as a CES 2023 Media Trailblazer, Allisa is a Computing Staff Writer who covers breaking news and rumors in the computing industry, as well as reviews, hands-on previews, featured articles, and the latest deals and trends. In her spare time you can find her chatting it up on her two podcasts, Megaten Marathon and Combo Chain, as well as playing any JRPGs she can get her hands on.
Most Popular
By Matt Bolton
By Rob Dwiar
By Matt Hanson
By Jo Plumridge