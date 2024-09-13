This powerful yet budget gaming laptop from Acer is now at its lowest ever price

Gaming laptops are getting better and better, and the competition is fierce, which means you're never far away from a great deal. Case in point: the Acer Nitro 5 is now $649 (was $779) at Amazon thanks to a limited time offer.

This brings it down to its lowest ever price. The deal applies to one of the higher-spec models, although a less powerful variant is also being discounted, albeit with a lesser saving. We think the Acer Nitro 5 is already excellent value, thanks to its hugely capable performance for the price. And with this deal, that value just got better.

Today's best Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop deal

Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop: was $779 now $649 at Amazon

Grab this limited time deal on a stellar gaming laptop while you can. The Acer Nitro 5 is at the best price we've seen it on Amazon, making it even better value than it already was. This model has an Intel i5-13420H CPU, an RTX 4050 GPU, 8GB of DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD.

We tested the previous incarnation in our Acer Nitro 5 review, and found it to be quite the performer. The model we had there was equipped with an Intel Core i5-12500H CPU and an Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti GPU. The model on offer here has an i5-13420H and an RTX 4050, which combined offer vastly superior performance.

Not only is it great for gaming, it can also handle productivity with ease, which is why it made it into our guide, the best budget gaming laptop. The model here only has 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, though, so content creators and multitaskers may require something with more space on both fronts.

The display and keyboard of the Acer Nitro 5 were also highlights for us, with the former being vibrant and making full use of its allotted real estate, while the latter makes both gaming and typing a pleasurable experience, with flat keys that allow for fast movements.

However, we also noted in our review that battery life wasn't great, with recharge times being slow as well. It didn't blow us away with its looks either, although some may prefer the anonymity it provides.

If you're interested in more gaming laptop options, then see our guide for the best gaming laptop overall. And if portability is a big concern for you, then we also have a guide for the best light and thin gaming laptop options.