This Asus TUF gaming laptop with an RTX 4070 is down to its lowest-ever price

The latest Nvidia GeForce 50-series of graphics cards were unveiled earlier this month and that’s led to some great laptop deals featuring the now older 40 series cards. One particular highlight is this Asus TUF 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop at Best Buy for $949.99 (was $1.399.99) – aka a sizeable discount of over 30%.

The laptop offers a lot of good hardware for the price but the highlight here is its Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070. While it might soon be ‘old’ tech, it’s far from it in terms of what it’s actually able to handle. You’ll still be able to play plenty of great games on the move without having to pay the premium price of the 50 series GPUs.

At this price, the Asus TUF easily slips into being one of the best cheap gaming laptops but it doesn’t scrimp on quality. If I were looking for a new gaming laptop, I’d be tempted by this one.

Today's best gaming laptop deal

Asus TUF 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop: was $1,399.99 now $949.99 at Best Buy The Asus TUF gaming laptop is a reliable option. It has a 13th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD. There’s also its Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU which works well alongside the 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz display. In short, this is a good all-rounder. It isn’t exceptional but you’ll be able to play all your favorite games without a hitch. It looks stylish too without being over the top in its gamer aesthetic.

While you won’t spot this Asus TUF in our look at the best gaming laptops, it still offers a lot of the same functionality. Its Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU means you can play games at 1440p in most cases.

I’ve owned a gaming laptop with a full HD screen with a high refresh rate and it’s a crucial feature to ensure that everything looks silky smooth while you play. Having used a monitor with a lower refresh rate, it’s almost surprising how quickly you get used to these more classy features.

For a gaming laptop, the Asus TUF is also reasonably easy to carry around, weighing in at just under five pounds and being 0.89-inch thin.

If you’re looking for something a little different, we’ve also spotted some good MacBook Pro deals for all your content creation aims. There are some good Dell laptop deals too with some including dedicated graphics cards.