The pre-RTX 5000 series clearance deals have started: you can get an RTX 4070 laptop for just $879 right now

While all gamer eyes are collectively on the much anticipated upcoming release of the Nvidia RTX 5000 series graphics cards, I'm here to tell you that awesome deals have already started on machines with the soon-to-be-replaced RTX 4000 series.

Over at Walmart, for example, you can get this Lenovo LOQ outfitted with an RTX 4070 for just $879.99 (was $1,199) - which is easily the cheapest I've seen since Black Friday back in November.

While RTX 4070 gaming laptop deals under $1,000 are becoming more commonplace now, I highly doubt we'll see anything like this for at least a year for the new RTX 5070 series models. Up until very recently, most RTX 4070 gaming laptops were hovering around the $1,200 to $1,500 mark so that should give you a decent idea of what to expect price-wise.

By comparison, the Lenovo LOQ featured in this post is a little older with its 7th gen Ryzen 7 chipset, but it's still a more than worthy gaming machine. For the price, the RTX 4070 will do plenty of heavy lifting, and you also get 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD right out of the box, which should give you some headroom in regard to upgrades.

Super cheap RTX 4070 gaming laptop deal

Lenovo LOQ 15.6-inch gaming laptop: was $1,199 now $879.99 at Walmart Graphics card: GeForce RTX 4070

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7-7435HS

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB Even with the upcoming RTX 5000 series cards as the new hotness, it's rare to see gaming laptops with an RTX 4070 for under $1,000 - let alone $900. With a powerful GPU, chipset, and 16GB of RAM, this Lenovo LOQ is a compelling budget choice right now if you're looking for maximum bang for the buck.

This Lenovo LOQ should get you a decent amount of performance for its $900 asking price. The onboard display is capped out at 144Hz refresh rate and 1080p resolution b but this machine will be more than capable of running a 1440p external monitor should you want to really make the most of that RTX 4070.

A few potential caveats with this one - aside from the 1080p display - are that it's not one of Lenovo's higher-end machines. It's more of a budget model that's been stuffed with higher-end components. Subsequently, it's not going to be quite as light or slick as some of the higher-end models from Asus, Razer, and so on.

