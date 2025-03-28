Don't overspend on an inflated RTX 5000 series GPU: the Lenovo Legion 5i RTX 4070 gaming laptop is $200 off during Amazon's Spring Sale

Nvidia and AMD's latest GPU lineups are currently in a phase of price inflation, scalping, and low availability: essentially, you're either going to be waiting a long while for stock or overpaying for the Blackwell GPUs. Fortunately, Amazon's Spring Sale has introduced an alternative: for desktop PC gamers, a gaming laptop is an unreasonable acquisition - however, if you're looking for an entry point to PC gaming without overspending on the latest GPUs, you've come at the right time.

The Lenovo Legion 5i gaming laptop is now available on Amazon for $1,399.99 (previously $1,599.99), saving you $200 thanks to the 13% Spring Sale discount. Powered by Nvidia's RTX 4070 laptop GPU and boasting a 2560x1440 display, you'll be able to enjoy plenty of games with high graphics settings.

When it comes to running demanding triple-A games, tools like Team Green's DLSS 4 Super Resolution and Frame Generation will ensure that performance results are exactly what you desire.

Today's best Lenovo Legion 5i gaming laptop deal

Lenovo Legion 5i
Lenovo Legion 5i: was $1,599.99 now $1,399.99 at Amazon

The Lenovo Legion 5i, at its current sale price, is one of the best starting points for anyone looking to dive into PC gaming, as it uses Nvidia's RTX 4070 laptop GPU and one of the best Intel laptop processors, with the Core i9-14900HX. With these two at your disposal, you'll be able to play a wide variety of games without major performance hiccups, especially with Frame Generation available.

As I've said, for gamers like myself who are lucky enough to own powerful desktop gaming PCs, this might not be noteworthy. Still, gamers looking to leap into PC gaming should be all over this deal: the RTX 4070 (especially its laptop GPU) won't give you the best performance possible, but at a 1440p resolution and in the position as your first PC gaming system, it's all that you need.

Don't get me wrong, 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM definitely isn't the desirable amount today: games are far too demanding and are VRAM-hungry, particularly with features like ray tracing enabled in games. It also doesn't help that this configuration comes with a 512GB SSD, which is absolutely not enough for triple-A gaming: for example, installing Baldur's Gate 3 and Black Myth: Wukong (both phenomenal games by the way) will take up more than half of your storage, as they are 143GB and 134GB respectively, and that's excluding the system space taken by Windows 11.

Fortunately, though, you can always buy an external SSD, and the laptop's GPU can still help provide good performance in a large number of games with reasonable graphics settings. DLSS 4's new transformer is the equivalent of DLSS 3's CNN quality mode in terms of image quality, so you can enable that without the worry of losing significant visual enjoyment. And of course, Frame Generation is there to further boost performance when you've already got a decent base frame rate, so I can certainly recommend it.

