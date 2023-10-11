There’s only one CPU deal I’d recommend this Prime Day - and it’s not an Intel chip

Finding the best processor for your gaming PC can be a tricky business. There are just so many options: Intel or AMD? How many threads do I need? Is 3D V-cache worth it? With Amazon Prime Day in full swing once again, there are lots of CPU deals to choose from.

But have no fear: I’ve built literally dozens of PCs for all sorts of purposes, and I’m here to deliver the definitive Prime Day deal when it comes to CPUs. The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X is better than half price on Amazon in both the US and UK - in fact, it’s never sold for less than this in the UK.

We gave this chip a whopping five out of five stars in our Ryzen 7 5800X review , and the chip still holds up well today. Sure, it’s been superseded by the Ryzen 7 7800X3D now, but that chip’s a lot more expensive - especially given the current discount. You can pick up the 5800X for $217 at Amazon US or £180.97 at Amazon US , both stellar discounts on this excellent mid-range CPU.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X US deal

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X: was $449 now at $217 at Amazon

This 8-core, 16-thread processor from AMD performs well in just about every area: great gaming capabilities, good power efficiency, and strong single-core performance. At better than half price, this is probably the best CPU deal going this Prime Day.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X UK deal

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X: was £419.99 now at £180.97 at Amazon

This octa-core CPU from AMD is a fantastic choice of processor for a mid-range gaming build, delivering speedy performance and good energy efficiency. At better than half price - almost £240 off - this is a near-perfect deal for anyone looking to upgrade their PC or build a new gaming rig.

AMD’s affinity for gamers is well-documented, with Team Red constantly striving to deliver great PC gaming hardware. At the time it was released, the Ryzen 7 5800X was a blessing, delivering great results across the board in gaming, single-core workloads, and power efficiency. I actually have this exact CPU in my gaming desktop at home, and it's never caused me any bottlenecking issues, even with an RTX 4000 GPU.

You also shouldn’t need to spring for a new motherboard if you’re upgrading from an existing Ryzen chip, since the 5800X uses the same AM4 socket as earlier generations - unlike the new Ryzen 7000 chips, which use the AM5 socket and would therefore require you to buy an expensive new mobo too.

At 52/57% off the retail price (that’s the US/UK discounts respectively), this is hands-down the best processor deal I’ve seen during Amazon’s Big Deal Days sale event, to the point where it’s impossible for me to not recommend it. If you’re contemplating an upgrade to an outdated CPU or looking to build a PC from scratch, this is definitely a deal you should snap up.

Not in the US or UK? Scroll down to see the best AMD Ryzen 7 5800X deals in your region.

