Save $400 on this Dell G16 gaming laptop with an RTX 4070 for Memorial Day

A great way to get next-gen graphics for less

Dell G16 gaming laptop in black on red orange background and white price cut sign
(Image credit: Future)

Dell currently has a big discount on one of its most powerful gaming laptops as part of this year's Memorial Day sales. For a limited time, you can get the Dell G16 Gaming Laptop for $1,299 (was $1,699) – a big $400 saving on the model with an RTX 4070 inside.

This version is the beefiest G16 model that also comes with 16GB of RAM, an Intel i9 processor and a 1TB SSD, mkaking it one of the best-value premium gaming laptops on sale right now.

Dell G16 Gaming Laptop: was $1,699 now $1,299 at Dell
The Dell G16 Gaming Laptop is a high-performance device with an RTX 4070 inside – one of Nvidia's newest GPUs. It has a 13th-generation Intel i9 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. Overall, it's a respectable package for anyone looking for an upgrade or a more powerful gaming laptop with a decent budget.

This Dell G16 Gaming Laptop features a 16-inch QHD+ screen with support for up to 2560x1600 resolution and a maximum 240Hz refresh rate. Its powerful Intel i9-13900HX processor is a super-speedy modern option – just a year behind the current 14th generation versions.

This offer is part of a wider sale at Dell for Memorial Day, so there are several other options if you want a more budget-friendly device or just a Windows-based workstation from the Inspiron or XPS range. Our Memorial Day laptop sales hub has a hand-picked selection of the best laptop deals available now from Dell and other manufacturers.

Jessica Reyes
Contributor

Jess Reyes writes about deals and coupons almost as much as she does about games. Her work can be found in IGN, GameSpot, Digital Trends, and Inverse – just to name a few. When she’s not writing or gaming, she’s probably window shopping or gassing up her mutuals on Twitter/X.