Save $400 on this Dell G16 gaming laptop with an RTX 4070 for Memorial Day

Dell currently has a big discount on one of its most powerful gaming laptops as part of this year's Memorial Day sales. For a limited time, you can get the Dell G16 Gaming Laptop for $1,299 (was $1,699) – a big $400 saving on the model with an RTX 4070 inside.

This version is the beefiest G16 model that also comes with 16GB of RAM, an Intel i9 processor and a 1TB SSD, mkaking it one of the best-value premium gaming laptops on sale right now.

Today's best Dell G16 Gaming Laptop deal

Dell G16 Gaming Laptop: was $1,699 now $1,299 at Dell

The Dell G16 Gaming Laptop is a high-performance device with an RTX 4070 inside – one of Nvidia's newest GPUs. It has a 13th-generation Intel i9 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. Overall, it's a respectable package for anyone looking for an upgrade or a more powerful gaming laptop with a decent budget.

This Dell G16 Gaming Laptop features a 16-inch QHD+ screen with support for up to 2560x1600 resolution and a maximum 240Hz refresh rate. Its powerful Intel i9-13900HX processor is a super-speedy modern option – just a year behind the current 14th generation versions.

This offer is part of a wider sale at Dell for Memorial Day, so there are several other options if you want a more budget-friendly device or just a Windows-based workstation from the Inspiron or XPS range. Our Memorial Day laptop sales hub has a hand-picked selection of the best laptop deals available now from Dell and other manufacturers.

