RTX 5080 laptops too pricey? I'd recommend this RTX 4080 gaming laptop for $1,799
This is likely a clearance deal - and I'm all here for it
We're in a great spot for gaming laptop deals right now. Not only are Presidents' Day sales cropping up at leading retailers, but the imminent release of the next generation of RTX 5000 series machines has yielded great clearance deals on slightly older models.
Right now, for example, you can get this MSI Vector 16 HX with an RTX 4080 graphics card for just $1,799 (was $2,099) courtesy of B&H Photo's Presidents' Day sale.
I'm a big fan of this particular deal for two reasons. Firstly, it's almost the cheapest RTX 4080 gaming laptop you'll find on the market right now. And, secondly, it also happens to feature an Intel Core i9-14900HX and 32GB of RAM. These aren't some mid-range specs that MSI has thrown in to make this machine's price tag more manageable but great high-end components in their own right.
If you consider that upcoming RTX 5080 gaming laptops are already being listed for the small sum of $2,199 then this could be a good option if you're looking to save a bit of cash. While you miss out on Nvidia's latest tech - namely Multi-Frame Generation - the RTX 4080 is still a card that will remain relevant for a good few years down the line.
RTX 4080 gaming laptop deal
Graphics card: GeForce RTX 4080
Processor: Intel Core i9-14900HX
RAM: 32GB
Storage: 1TB
This MSI Vector 16 HX is one of the cheapest RTX 4080 gaming laptops I've seen in this year's Presidents' Day sales. Despite that, this machine still manages to pack in a really decent Core i9 chipset and 32GB of RAM - more than enough to afford high-end performance in even the most demanding of titles. Unlike some cheaper models, this one also features an excellent 240Hz 1600p display.
While the above is the best RTX 4080 gaming laptop I've found, there are a few other really great deals knocking around on slightly cheaper machines in today's Presidents' Day sales. I've included a few of my favorites for you to check out below.
More gaming laptop deals to check out today
Graphics card: GeForce RTX 4060
Processor: Intel Core i5-13450HX
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
If you're on more of a budget today, you could consider picking up this heavily discounted Lenovo LOQ in the B&H Photo Presidents' Day sale. This one is hovering close to the lowest price I've ever seen for a machine with the mid-range RTX 4060 graphics card and it could be a good choice for those who just need the basics. It's not a world-beater, but this Lenovo will provide pretty smooth 1080p performance on a wide range of titles.
Graphics card: GeForce RTX 4070
Processor: Intel Core i7-14700HX
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
I've seen cheaper RTX 4070 gaming laptop deals in this year's Presidents' Day sales but this HP Omen 16t is easily one of the best. Not only do you get that powerful RTX 4070 graphics card under the hood, but this one also carries a decent 14th gen Intel Core i7 chipset to massively bolster performance.
Graphics card: GeForce RTX 4070
Processor: Intel Core i7-13620H
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
If you're looking for a machine that looks as good as it runs, then this Asus Zephyrus G16 at Best Buy is a fantastic choice. Not only is it the recipient of a massive discount, but the combination of an RTX 4070 graphics card and gorgeous high-end design makes this a surprisingly great value choice at this price point. While it's not incredibly powerful, this machine is strong enough to easily max out the graphical settings of most games on its 165Hz 1080p display.
