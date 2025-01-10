If I were looking for a gaming laptop, this is the one deal I'd buy right now

If you're aiming to kick off the New Year with a new gaming rig, I'd highly recommend checking out the Asus Zephyrus G16 for just $1,149.99 (was $1,599) over at Best Buy.

The retailer's massive ongoing January clearance sale has brought back an incredible price on this high-end gaming laptop - which just so happens to feature an RTX 4070 graphics card, Intel Core i7 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and an extremely slick light-weight design that's rarely rivaled among the competition.

While this isn't the latest machine in the range anymore (it's the older model with the 13th gen Intel chipset), it's a whopping $400 cheaper than the most recent iteration at Best Buy right now. While the newer model has a great OLED display and fancy new Ultra 9 chipset, I'd still say the older G16 is well worth a look if you're dead-set on getting the best bang for the buck today.

Gaming laptop deal at Best Buy

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16: was $1,599 now $1,149.99 at Best Buy Graphics card: RTX 4070

Processor: Intel Core i7-13620H

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB While it's no longer the latest model, this is a great price for the Asus Zephyrus G16 at Best Buy. Alongside a gorgeous high-end design, this machine also comes packed with a powerful RTX 4070 graphics card and 13th gen Core i7 chipset - more than enough to play even the most graphically intensive games at smooth frame rates.

If there's one thing I'm not wild about with this machine, it's that it only features a 1080p display - not the 1440p or higher that you often get with higher-end laptops or the incredible 2.5K OLED display on the latest model.

By comparison, 1080p is pretty pedestrian, but the RTX 4070 on this machine will have no issues running games at this resolution for a good few years - and it's also great for running external monitors. Generally speaking, I'd still say this G16 is a great value option if you're willing to snag one before it sells out for good at Best Buy.

While you're here, check out our Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (GU605) review for our thoughts on the latest model. Alternatively, Check out more of this week's best cheap gaming laptop deals if you're on a budget.