Gaming on a powerful laptop just got cheaper - the Asus TUF A16 is now $500 off this Cyber Monday

Black Friday was a whirlwind of surprising deals on all gaming hardware, from desktop PCs to powerful portable devices. While Black Friday might be over, Cyber Monday has arrived to provide some more stunning deals, and I've found one that may be the highlight of the day.

The Asus TUF A16 RTX 4070 gaming laptop is now available on Amazon in the US for just $1,299.99 (was $1,799.99), with the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 model available on Amazon in the UK for just £1,799.99 (was £1,999.99). While there are some differences between the two models (both use different processors, resolutions, and RAM), you'll be getting your hands on a system capable of providing fantastic performance across multiple AAA games.

This mostly stems from the RTX 4070 laptop GPU, giving you room to increase graphics settings in-game where possible. Nvidia's DLSS 3 is a game changer for laptops that don't use the RTX 4080 or 4090, so you're getting a fantastic deal regardless of whether you're in the US or UK.

Asus TUF A16: was $1,799.99 now $1,299.99 at Amazon Using one of Nvidia's powerful RTX 4000 series GPUs, the Asus TUF A16 provides high levels of performance in several games - paired with the Ryzen 9 7940HX which utilizes 16 cores and 32 threads ideal for multithreaded tasks and CPU-intense activities.

Asus TUF A16: was £1,999.99 now £1,799.99 at Amazon The Asus TUF A16 is the ideal portable gaming laptop opening the door to impressive performance with high graphics settings in-game - with the RTX 4070, Nvidia's DLSS 3 upscaling method is the one-way ticket to great image quality alongside a high frame rate. This laptop also uses AMD's latest Ryzen 9 AI HX 370 APU boasting 12 cores and 24 threads.

As I've previously mentioned, both models will operate similarly when gaming - they both use the RTX 4070, capable of using Nvidia's DLSS 3 and Frame Generation for smooth gameplay and fantastic visuals. The US model utilizes AMD's Ryzen 9 7940HX processor which is great for content creation with 16 cores and 32 threads.

The same applies to the UK model despite the HX 370 having 12 cores and 24 threads in comparison, as this is more than enough to allow the RTX 4070 to do its job alongside 32GB of RAM. It may be a great decision to opt for the new APU model (especially if future-proofing is important to you), as the new Ryzen 9 AI processors are built to handle local AI models with its dedicated NPU (up to 50 TOPS).

While the deals are still active, don't miss your chance to save big on a powerful gaming system.

