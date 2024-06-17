Dell's best-value gaming laptop is $250 off – don't miss this RTX 4060 bargain

If you're on the hunt for a decent gaming laptop that won't break the bank, you're in luck. I've just spotted a superb deal on the Dell G15 over at the official Dell site.

Right now, you can get the upgraded Core i7 / RTX 4060 configuration for just $899 (was $1,149), which is the cheapest price I've seen so far on the mid-range model. If you need a machine to handle 1080p gaming on the go, then this particular listing is a fine choice, offering solid specs for a mid-range price.

While I've seen cheaper gaming laptop deals with RTX 4060 graphics cards, this G15 benefits massively from a full 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and an up-to-date 13th gen Intel Core i7 processor. Put together, these are superb specs without any glaring weakness.

There's no need to throw in a bigger SSD or upgrade the RAM with this machine - you've got all you need to get great performance right out of the box if your target resolution is 1080p.

RTX 4060 gaming laptop deal at Dell

Dell G15 gaming laptop: was $1,149 now $899.99 at Dell

Processor: Intel Core i7-13650HX

Graphics card: GeForce RTX 4060

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 1TB If you're looking for a great value gaming laptop then you won't find any better than this heavily discounted Dell G15 at the official Dell site. Not only do you get a superb 13th-generation Core i7 chipset and RTX 4060 graphics card with this machine, but the 1TB SSD is incredibly handy for having plenty of games installed at once. Put simply, this machine is perfect for 1080p gaming - plus, this is the cheapest price yet for this configuration.

See more: check out all of today's gaming laptop deals at Dell

If you're interested, there are a few other great gaming laptop deals at Dell that are worth checking out right now.

The above listing hits the value sweet spot for me, but those looking for a bigger display could consider the RTX 4060 Dell G16 for $999 (was $1,249), which offers a 1440p resolution display.

For something a little more powerful, you could also consider the G16 with an RTX 4070 for $1,299 (was $1,699), which is currently one of the cheapest RTX 4070 gaming laptop deals on the market.

