Amazon Prime Day 2023: The best gaming laptop deals around

This is Amazon's second rodeo with its Prime Day deals of 2023, and there are tons of great devices and tech with slashed prices including gaming accessories, PC components, PCs, and laptops. One particularly robust category is gaming laptops, which have seen great price cuts.

I've picked out some of the current best and most standout deals for this Prime Day with the requirements that the discount has to make the laptop much more reasonable in price, that it maintains a balance between performance and pricing, and that it's future-proofed that can last budget gamers several years. In other words, they should be worthy enough to be one of the best gaming laptops and the best cheap gaming laptops.

If you find a deal on any of these items that you particularly like, it's best to order quickly as Amazon Prime Day will end tomorrow. Not to mention that sometimes a sale can unexpectedly end even before the end of the event, which makes budget shopping that much more difficult.

Today's best Amazon Prime Day gaming laptop 2023 deals

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 (2022): was $899.99 now $599.99 at Amazon

Those needing a budget gaming laptop for under $600 should check this deal out. It comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 6600H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050, 8GB DDR5 RAM, and 256GB of storage. While it won't be maxing out setting with ray tracing on, it still can handle any PC game.

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15: was $2,049.99 now $1,499.99 at Amazon

If you want one of the best gaming laptops out there, this sale is a great time to invest. It sports an Intel Core i9 12900H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and 1TB SSD storage. It also has an incredibly fast 240Hz refresh rate, which guarantees smooth gameplay.

MSI Katana 15: was $1,599 now $1,199.99 at Amazon

A solid affordable gaming laptop option from MSI with some great specs including a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, an RTX 4070 GPU, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and 1TB NVMe SSD storage. Getting a laptop with a 4000-series GPU for this low is rare, and therefore an excellent buy.

HP Victus 15: was $899.99 now $579.99 at Best Buy

This is a great budget option for gamers looking for a gaming laptop deal. It sports some solid specs including an Intel Core i5 13420H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD of storage.

Asus ROG Flow Z13: was $1,799.99 now $1,015 at Amazon

The gaming laptop for people who don't like gaming laptops, the ROG Flow Z13 is sleek, compact, and quiet – everything most gaming machines aren't. With a 12th-gen Intel Core CPU and RTX 3050 graphics card, it trades a little bit of performance for portability, but remains a stellar choice of pint-sized gaming system at this price.

MSI Vector GP68: was $2,099 now $1,699 at Walmart

Don't be fooled by its looks, the GF63 is a mean computing machine that's available for an unbelievable price tag. 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD are paired with an 11th Gen Core i5 and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. The results are spectacular.

Acer Nitro 17: was $1,199.99 now $969 at Amazon

A stellar deal on Acer's latest Nitro 17 gaming laptop, which features an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, Ryzen 7 7735HS CPU, and 1TB of storage. The 17.3-inch display has a 1080p resolution and snappy 165Hz refresh rate, making it great for competitive esports games.