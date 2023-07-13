ExpressVPN Aircove lands in 30 countries worldwide—here's how to get yours

People across 30 countries worldwide can now get the world's first high-powered Wi-Fi 6 router with a built-in VPN developed by the brand that we rate as the best VPN service on the market.

After a successful debut in the US in October last year, ExpressVPN Aircove lands across the world along with new advanced protection features to enhance even more people's digital privacy and security. Let's dig in to see why and how to get the first and only VPN router with ExpressVPN built in.

What's new with ExpressVPN Aircove?

"From laptops and tablets, to smart watches and TVs, things add up quickly and it becomes more difficult to keep track and know that every device is protected," explained Harold Li, Vice President at ExpressVPN.

In fact, even if users constantly use a secure VPN service when browsing, there's still so much IoT device traffic that remains unencrypted—98% according to a recent study. This might create backdoors that attackers could potentially exploit to extract people's personal data.

"That’s why we built Aircove, to provide users with simple, flexible VPN-protected internet connection across every room, on every device, for every household member."

Promising to reinvent digital home protection, Aircove covers homes of up to 150 square meters with no limits on simultaneous devices connected with just one subscription. The Wi-Fi 6 technology should enable the router to deliver faster and more reliable wireless connectivity, too, cutting the hassle of installing a VPN on a router.

Users now have even more control when customizing the protection of each device group thanks to new advanced security features, including parental control. (Image credit: ExpressVPN)

An auto-update feature is also handy as it keeps the VPN software up-to-date with the latest improved and more secure version at all times.

Now, ExpressVPN has also introduced some advanced protection features to give users even more control over their data. These include ExpressVPN Threat Manager to block malware and trackers, an ad-blocker and parental control to set times for internet access and/or block adult sites.

Its Device Group option allows customization of the online experience of each member of the household at ease, too. It allows users to easily divide all of their connected devices into up to five different groups, each with its own VPN locations, parental control or advanced protections enabled.

Aircove now supports 17 languages and can be purchased on Amazon across the US and 30 more countries worldwide. These include the UK, Hong Kong, Spain, Italy, Germany, Portugal, Ireland, Denmark and Estonia. Head to the ExpressVPN website for the full list.

At the time of writing, you can get Aircove at a special time-limited launch price of US$169—until stock lasts, then it costs US$189.90. It's worth reminding that you'll need an ExpressVPN subscription to use the product.