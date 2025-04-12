Some of Siri's delayed Apple Intelligence features are tipped to arrive with iOS 19

Siri has already been given a visual glow up – but we're waiting on more AI

Siri is reportedly getting more AI later this year

It's not clear if all the delayed features will be added

Deeper app integrations are tipped to appear

Apple has got itself into quite the tangle with Siri and Apple Intelligence, with promised AI upgrades now officially delayed and the company taking plenty of criticism for it – but at least some of these delayed features could make an appearance later this year.

In a New York Times article recapping some of Apple's recent AI woes, including internal friction over future plans, there's a mention that Siri would get certain upgrades "in the fall" in the US – so probably September time, with the iPhone 17 and iOS 19.

"Apple hasn’t canceled its revamped Siri," the article states. "The company plans to release a virtual assistant in the fall capable of doing things like editing and sending a photo to a friend on request, three people with knowledge of its plans said."

That's not a whole lot to go off – are we just getting some extra photo editing capabilities, or the full suite of delayed features? Ultimately, Apple wants to get Siri on a par with ChatGPT or Gemini, but that may not happen in 2025.

Delayed features

Apple Intelligence has been a long time coming (Image credit: Apple)

The photo editing feature mentioned in the NYT article is one of the Apple Intelligence upgrades promised back in 2024: the ability for Siri to dig deeper into iPhone apps and take actions on behalf of users via voice commands (known as App Intents).

That's just part of the picture though. Apple has also said Siri will get much smarter in terms of context, understanding more about what's happening on your iPhone and more about you (by tapping into some of your personal data, in a private and secure way).

Once Siri gets those features, it'll be better able to compete with its AI chatbot rivals. Just this week, for example, ChatGPT added a memory upgrade that means it can tap into your full conversation history for answers, if needed.

Apple Intelligence features already added to Siri include support for more natural language in conversations, and improved tech help support for your devices. As for iOS 19, expect to hear more about the software update at the start of June.