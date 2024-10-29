Where to buy the Canon EOS R5 Mark II: TechRadar's camera of the year 2024

The Canon EOS R5 Mark II is a stunning camera and one that's recently been awarded TechRadar's Camera of the Year award for 2024. It's no surprise then that it's currently sold out at many retailers in both the US and UK.

No worries, however, as we have a handy list of where to buy the Canon EOS R5 Mark II just below, as well as some advice on skipping out on the waiting lists. Right now, there are still a few retailers with immediate stock but it does appear numbers for this new camera are somewhat limited. If you're looking for speedy delivery this side of late November, then it's likely worth putting an order in sooner rather than later.

As an overview, the Canon EOS R5 Mark II retailers for $4,299 / £4,299 for the body but there's also a kit bundle with the RF 24-105mm f/4 for $5,399 / £5,749 if you're looking to hit the ground running with a great zoom lens. You can check out our Canon EOS R5 Mark II review if you're looking for a full expert rundown of this incredible camera.

Where to buy the Canon EOS R5 Mark II

Current delivery estimates

Right now, the retailers I'd recommend in the US are Amazon and Adorama - both of which have immediate stock ready to deliver within the next few days. B&H Photo is accepting preorders for the next batch of deliveries but those won't be restocked for another week or so.

Options are slightly more limited if you're looking to pick up a camera in the UK. Currently, Jessop's earliest delivery estimates are late November, whereas both Wex and Park Camera are operating on a first-come-first-serve basis. All these stores are currently taking preorders but you'll likely be waiting a few weeks for your camera right now.

Is it worth waiting until Black Friday?

Probably not, in my opinion. The Canon EOS R5 Mark II is fresh off the presses and still sold out at several retailers. There's no incentive for them to offer up price cuts over Black Friday so I wouldn't expect any discounts on the body or kit lens unless demand dramatically drops over the next month.

If you're thinking about holding off until late November, I'd highly recommend bookmarking our Black Friday camera deals page. That will have all the best price cuts over the next month or so - which are sure to include flagship Canon cameras.

Slightly older cameras like the Canon EOS R6 Mark II and Canon EOS R3 are almost certainly going to get great discounts this November - the former being a good alternative option to the R5 Mark II if you want to save some cash.

Canon EOS R5 Mark II overview

Swipe to scroll horizontally Canon EOS R5 Mark II specs Sensor: 45MP full-frame BSI stacked CMOS sensor Video: 8K/60fps raw, 4K/120fps, 1080p/240fps Viewfinder: 5.76m-dot OLED LCD: 3.2-inch vari-angle touchscreen, 2.1m-dots Autofocus: Hybrid with phase-detect Dual Pixel AF Weight: 656g (body-only), 746g including battery and card Connectivity: USB-C 3.2, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Cont. shooting 30fps (electronic shutter, continuous autofocus)

Canon EOS R5 Mark II: quick overview

(Image credit: Canon)

Stacked sensor minimizes rolling shutter

Burst speeds of up to 30fps for RAW

Improved AF algorithm and modes

AI upscaling and noise reduction

8K/60p video with C-Log2

There's no doubt that the Canon EOS R5 Mark II is a massive upgrade from its predecessor if you're on the hunt for a state-of-the-art hybrid body.

While it retains the 45MP resolution from the previous model, the R5 Mark II's stacked sensor enables blazingly quick burst rates and minimizes the rolling shutter distortion that's the bane of many an action photographer.

New AF algorithm improvements and shooting modes mean that the autofocus is easily up there with the best mirrorless cameras on the market and new AI features mean that the R5 Mark II is extremely capable in terms of computational photography. Note, however, that the AI upscaling and noise reduction only work if you're shooting JPEGs.