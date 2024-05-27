Nikon's best value camera for stills is at a record-low price for Memorial Day

One of the best camera deals I've spotted in the annual Memorial Day sales has to be the excellent Nikon Z7 II for just $1,996 (was $2,996) at Adorama today. With a massive $1,000 off, I'd challenge anyone to find a better high-resolution full-frame body than this for the price.

For example, you could spring for the equivalent Sony Alpha A7R IV or Canon EOS R5 - both high mega-pixel monsters in their own right - but those would set you back a hefty $2,998 or $2,899 respectively. Even with healthy price cuts in today's Memorial Day sales, these worthy competitors are coming in at a much higher premium.

And, for landscapes, portraiture, or product photography, I'd still rate the Nikon Z7II as one of the best cameras for photography right now. It doesn't quite match the Sony's incredible 61MP resolution, or feature quite the same level of video chops as the Canon, but it's an extremely capable hybrid camera that's backed up with a superb range of Z-mount lenses.

With a full $1,000 saving, you could invest in some decent glass to really squeeze out the potential of the Z7 II's 45.7MP full-frame sensor. A massive range of Z-mount lenses are also on sale today at Adorama and B&H Photo so it's well worth a browse if you're interested in upgrading.

Get $1,000 off the Nikon Z7 II for Memorial Day

Nikon Z 7 II: was $2,996 now $1,996.95 at Adorama

The Nikon Z 7II is a great option if you're primarily a stills photographer who can make use of its superb 45.7MP full-frame sensor. The Z7 II is a relatively modest upgrade versus the predecessor but the dual card slots, improved tracking AF, and internal 4K 60fps video make it a much more versatile camera overall. We'd highly recommend this one as a good option for landscape photographers who want a high-resolution sensor in a lightweight body. Also available at B&H Photo for the same price.

We rated this model a respectable four and a half stars out of five during our Nikon Z7 II review, which I'd highly recommend reading thoroughly if you want a full run-down of this camera.

If you're interested in checking out more Nikon camera deals, I've rounded up a few more options just down below. You can also head on over to my Adorama Memorial Day sales roundup to see options from Sony, Canon, and other brands.

Other recommended deals on Nikon cameras

Nikon Z8: was $3,996 now $3,496.95 at Adorama

We rate the Nikon Z8 as the best full-frame hybrid camera for pros - although, of course, anyone with deep pockets will appreciate its superb 45.7MP stacked sensor, 8K video capabilities, and 20fps burst shooting. Our Nikon Z8 review awarded this excellent camera a full five stars out of five - praising its awesome feature set and smaller and lighter body versus the flagship Z9. This deal at Adorama brings the body down to its lowest-ever price with a huge $500 price cut.

Nikon Z5: was $1,396 now $996.95 at Adorama

Today's record-breaking discount on the Nikon Z5 makes this entry-level body not just one of the cheapest Nikon cameras, but one of the cheapest full-frame cameras on the market full stop. You miss a few bells and whistles with the Z5, namely super-quick burst shooting and uncropped 4K video, but it's a solid camera for stills thanks to the excellent 24mp full-frame sensor. Solid AF, a rugged body, and full-weather sealing make the Z5 an absolute bargain for those curious about upgrading to a full-frame mirrorless camera. Check out our Nikon Z5 review for more info.