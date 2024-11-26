Nikon's best-ever mirrorless camera hits lowest-ever price for Black Friday – time for me to upgrade
The Z8 is now half the price of Sony's new A1 II
If you're anything like me, photography can be a pricey hobby – I regularly feel the urge to upgrade. Take my current camera, the Nikon Z6 II. It's a great camera that's now been superseded by the Z6 III with the latest features (and which just got its first price cuts) and that's not even Nikon's best camera. That accolade goes to the Z8, which just hit a record low price for Black Friday.
The Nikon Z8 is just $3,496.95 at Adorama (was $3,996.96) in the US and the price cuts are even bigger in the UK – the Z8 is £3,149.99 at WEX, a full £850 off. There are also decent value bundles to be had, like with the superb 24-120mm lens. Black Friday certainly is perilous for one's bank account with best-ever Black Friday deals like this.
What's even more impressive about this deal is that is takes the asking price of the Z8 to around half that of the recently announced Sony A1 II – Sony's flagship that the Z8 rivals in many ways. This saving is part of the Black Friday camera deals 2024 where you'll find all of the camera deals with my stamp of approval, including $200 / £400 off the Nikon Z6 III.
Today's best Nikon Z8 deal in the US
Save $500: The Nikon Z8 is the best full-frame hybrid camera for pros - and is excellent value against its pricier rivals that include the Canon EOS R5 Mark II and the new Sony A1 II. Its 45.7MP stacked sensor, 8K video capabilities and 20fps burst shooting combine for a formidable hybrid camera; it received a full five stars out of five in our Z8 review, in which we praised its like-for-like feature set with the bulkier and pricier flagship Z9. This deal at Adorama brings the body down to its lowest-ever price with a huge $500 price cut – that's almost half the price of the A1 II!
Today's best Nikon Z8 UK deal
Save £850: The Nikon Z8 is the best full-frame hybrid camera for pros - and is excellent value against its pricier rivals that include the Canon EOS R5 Mark II and the new Sony A1 II. Its 45.7MP stacked sensor, 8K video capabilities and 20fps burst shooting combine for a formidable hybrid camera that received a full five stars out of five in our Z8 review, in which we praised its like-for-like feature set with the bulkier and pricier flagship Z9. This deal at WEX, also available at Jessops, brings the body down to its lowest-ever price with a huge £850 price cut. Right now, there's now an even better deal over at CameraWorld...
Price check: £2999.99 at CameraWorld – £1,000 off
The Nikon Z9 is technically Nikon's flagship mirrorless camera. It's a much larger beast with better battery life and slightly longer video record times, but otherwise the Z8 is practically the same camera, in a smaller package and at a fraction of the cost, which for me makes it Nikon's best camera, as you can see in my in-depth Nikon Z8 review.
Nikon is pretty aggressive with its pricing versus Canon and Sony. The Z8 was already cheaper than rivals, the Canon EOS R5 Mark II and new Sony A1 II. But with this huge price cut, it's the best value professional mirrorless camera available over Black Friday.
The camera's headline features include a stacked full-frame sensor with 45MP stills, superb 8K video specs, plus 20fps burst shooting. Build quality is excellent, as is the Z8's handling. Nikon knows how to make cameras that pros enjoy – trust me I'm one of those people.
If you don't need the full power of the Z8, the new Z6 III is a watered-down alternative that's now just $2,296.95 at Adorama (US) or £2,299 at Park Cameras (UK) - that's $200 / £400 off.
