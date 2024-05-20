Fujifilm's most affordable medium-format camera gets a whopping $1,000 reduction

With exemplary image quality and impressive image stabilization it'll be hard to find a better medium-format camera at this price. With over 20% off, the Fujifilm GFX50S II is now on sale at Adorama for $3,499 (was $4,499). If you're wondering whether medium-format cameras are for you, our GFX50S II review found it to have "a superior low-light performance and excellent dynamic range that few full-framers can match."

With $1,000 off the regular retail price, this represents the lowest price anyone has ever been able to get this camera for. Within the deal, you'll be all good to go thanks to the GF 35-70mm f/4.5-5.6 WR lens, which gives enough range for close up and medium-zoom photography.

Today's best Fujifilm GFX50S II deal

Fujifilm GFX50S II with 35-70mm WR Lens: was $4,499 now $3,499 at Adorama

Most definitely a stills camera, the GFX50S II combines a medium-format sensor with incredible in-body image stabilization (IBIS) and boy does it deliver. With $1000 off, it's still not the cheapest camera around but it's certainly the best price it's ever been. Also available Amazon

If you're into studio, landscape or architecture photography, then this camera is guaranteed to deliver the results you need. It's not only the most affordable 50MP medium-format camera but also one of the easiest to use. Image stabilization (IS) helps to ensure great results are captured every time.

There are better autofocus systems available, including the Fujifilm GFX100 II which is able to detect both human and animal subjects with an incredible level of accuracy. You'll have to pay for that level of quality, though. If, instead, you're looking to get your first medium-format camera, then the GFX50S II is well worth a look.

