The excellent GoPro Hero 13 Black falls to a record-low price for Black Friday

Black Friday deals are popping up everywhere and we've spotted a $100 discount on one of the best action camera bundles around. That means you can buy this GoPro Hero 13 Black Bundle at Amazon for $349.99 (was $449.99).
As well as an incredible action camera, the bundle comes with an official camera grip, two Enduro Batteries, two Curved Adhesive Mounts, a 64GB SanDisk MicroSD Card, and a carrying case. If you want an action camera package from a top-rated brand that gets you instantly up and running then this is the one to go for.
Today’s best GoPro Hero 13 Black deal
If you're looking for one of the best action cameras you can buy, then look no further than the GoPro Hero 13 Black. With this healthy $100 saving on the camera and a bundle of handy accessories, you'll be up and running in no time. The camera is easy to use, boasts 5.3K video for extra detail and cropping capabilities, and it's also rugged and completely waterproof to survive all of your wildest adventures.
The GoPro Hero 13 is hands down the overall winner in our best action camera guide. The 5.3K resolution camera with 4K slow-mo capabilities makes it a breeze to capture a wide variety of shots. The built-in stabilization will also help to keep those shots as steady as you like.
In our review of the GoPro Hero 13, we spoke highly of its Bluetooth Audio support, versatile mounting options, and its ability to capture great-looking footage in well-lit areas. Social media creators will also love the 27MP sensor, which enables footage to be recorded in 8:7 aspect ratio.
This bundle is unlikely to drop further in price this Black Friday but you can check out our GoPro deals page if you'd like to explore other options from the same manufacturer.
