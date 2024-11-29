Lights, action cameras! Blockbuster Black Friday deals for GoPro, DJI and Insta360

I've been reviewing action cameras for years and trust me, there's never been a better time to buy one. Your choices used to be GoPro or GoPro, but in 2024 both DJI and Insta360 are in on the action with superb rivals – it's a fierce three-way head-to-head to be the very best.

This increased competition means we're seeing better and better action camera deals when Black Friday comes around. I've searched all the leading retailers and my top picks for deals in the US and the UK are on GoPro's latest flagship, the GoPro Hero 13 Black + Accessories Bundle, the recently updated DJI Osmo Action 4, and there's even the first discount for the Insta360 X4 – the world's best 360-degree action camera that also happens to be a brilliant action cam.

You'll find all those deals and more below. I've also got you covered with a GoPro Black Friday deals page – which features even more GoPro deals on older models – a general Black Friday camera deals hub, and our Black Friday deals page.

Deals picked by Deals picked by Tim Coleman Cameras Editor I'm TechRadar's Cameras Editor and have been writing action camera news, reviews, features and buying guides for years. In fact, I recently did an in-depth review of the latest flagship, the Hero 13 Black – it's one heck of an action cam. I've also covered all the major recent sales events, including Black Friday and Amazon's Prime Day. GoPro, DJI and Insta360 are regularly updating their flagship action cameras, and so there are regularly decent deals to be had especially for older models, but this year I'm seeing the first-ever price cuts for the latest models too.

Today's best action camera deals in the US

GoPro Hero 13 Black + Accessories Bundle: was $449.99 now $349.99 at Best Buy The best deal in the US for any GoPro camera has to be the Hero 13 Black + Accessories Bundle for $349.99. GoPro values the bundle at $500, although it's a saver bundle with a list price is $449.99, meaning technically a discount of $100. If you're coming in new to the GoPro ecosystem and need the extra accessories for the Hero 13 Black, this is hands down the best deal. Frankly even if you have a prior model, but are still set on this latest flagship, the accessories bundle is the best option because you can't use your old batteries in a Hero 13 Black. There are also bundles with GoPro's new Lens Mods, about which you can find out more in our in-depth review, link above. Price check: $349.99 at Amazon

GoPro Hero (2024): was $199.99 now $179.99 at Amazon Launched alongside the Hero 13 Black, the new Hero is a pocket-friendly action cam by GoPro (2024) that's half the size and half the price. It's a much simpler device designed for beginners, with basic 4K video, slow motion 2.7K 60fps and 12MP stills. This is the tiny action camera for those that want the simplest possible experience, although experienced users will find its limitations a little frustrating. Still, if you're looking for your first-ever action cam, the Hero (2024) is well worth a look, now with its first ever price cut of 10% off.

DJI Action 2 (Dual Screen Combo): was $279 now $179 at Amazon The previous low price of the Action 2 from Black Friday 2023 returns – $100 off for the Dual Screen Combo. In this bundle you get the camera unit and the snap-on screen, but the magnetic protective case is not included.

Insta360 X4: was $499.99 now $424.99 at Amazon The Insta360 X4 is the best handheld 360-degree camera available, with 8K video, slick slow-motion video and a handy 4K single lens mode. It's rugged and waterproof and it boasts powerful image stabilization to smooth out your videos. Throw in a bunch of fun video modes and easy editing, you'll be making videos otherwise impossible with a phone. It's seriously and can act as a 360-degree camera, shoot underwater action, be used for vlogging or even as a dash cam, complete with an invisible selfie stick for capturing dynamic third-person perspectives. Want a second camera for vacation? The X4 could be the ticket, and this sale price is the first-ever discount for our favorite 360-degree camera.

Insta360 X3: was $449.99 now $329.99 at Best Buy As far as upgrades go, the Insta360 X4 was a meaty one over the X3. However, don't write the previous-gen model off, especially now that it's a lot cheaper. It still shoots some of the best 360-degree video versus rivals, with 5.7K / 30fps and 3K slow motion up to 100fps. It also features neat shooting modes such as bullet time and time shift. Want to know what you'll be missing by opting for the X3 instead of the X4? There's a handy comparison between the two cameras on the Insta360 website, Price check: $329.99 at B&H Photo

Insta360 Go 3S: was $399.99 now $359.99 at Best Buy The Insta360 Go 3S is a super fun camera for all the family that encourages a degree of creative thinking that you don't get with your phone or bulkier cameras. As the smallest 4K camera around, its tiny build, versatile magnetic mounting and useful accessories allow you to position the camera for unique POVs, including hands-free first-person perspectives. In situations where you can't or don't want to use your phone – be it underwater, as a pet-view cam, or in the middle of the sporting action – the Go 3S steps in, ably supported by the Action Pod for better battery life and remote viewing. The multi-aspect FreeFrame mode works well for TikTok and YouTube reels too. This is the first notable deal for one of the most memorable cameras of 2024.

Insta360 Ace Pro: was $349.99 now $299.99 at Best Buy We were expecting a deal for the Ace Pro since it was recently updated with the Ace Pro 2, and this sale price makes it one of the best action cams for the money, with 8K video recording and a neat flip-up screen that sets it apart from GoPro and DJI rivals which feature fixed front and back screens instead. The Ace Pro is a little bulkier than its rivals, but its 4K video spec in particular impresses, including HDR video. The Ace Pro 2 is a refined successor with better build quality, but the Ace Pro is now a lot cheaper and an excellent option for the money.

Today's best action camera deals in the UK

GoPro Hero 13 Black: was £399.99 now £329 at Amazon GoPro has slashed 15% off the price of its latest flagship action camera, the Hero 13 Black, but Amazon has reduced the price even further to £329. If you already own a GoPro and accessories, then this option appears to be the best Hero 13 Black deal. However, whether you're coming in new or even as a GoPro veteran with a host of accessories in your arsenal, then the Accessories bundle, below, is even better value for just £18 more. You can find out more about what is one of our favorite action cameras ever in the link to our in-depth review, above. Price check: £339.99 at GoPro

GoPro Hero 13 Black + Accessories Bundle: was £449.99 now £349.99 at Currys The stand out deal for a GoPro camera so far in the UK has to be the Hero 13 Black + Accessories Bundle for £349.99. The bundle value is £500, although it's a saver bundle with a list price is £449.99, meaning technically a discount of £100. If you coming in new to the GoPro ecosystem and need the extra accessories for the Hero 13 Black, this is hands down the best deal. Frankly even if you have a prior model, but are still set on this latest flagship, the accessories bundle is probably best because you can't use your old batteries in a Hero 13 Black. There are also bundles with GoPro's new Lens Mods, about which you can find out more in our in-depth review, link above. Price check: £347 at Amazon

Insta360 X4: was £499.99 now £425.99 at Amazon The Insta360 X4 is the best handheld 360-degree camera available, with 8K video, slick slow-motion video and a handy 4K single lens mode. It's rugged and waterproof and it boasts powerful image stabilization to smooth out your videos. Throw in a bunch of fun video modes and easy editing, you'll be making videos otherwise impossible with a phone. It's seriously and can act as a 360-degree camera, shoot underwater action, be used for vlogging or even as a dash cam, complete with an invisible selfie stick for capturing dynamic third-person perspectives. Want a second camera for vacation? The X4 could be the ticket, and this sale price is the first-ever discount for our favorite 360-degree camera. Price check: £424.99 at Argos

Insta360 X3: was £459.99 now £319.99 at store.insta360.com As far as upgrades go, the Insta360 X4 was a meaty one over the X3. However, don't write the previous-gen model off, especially now that it's a lot cheaper. It still shoots some of the best 360-degree video versus rivals, with 5.7K / 30fps and 3K slow motion up to 100fps. It also features neat shooting modes such as bullet time and time shift. Want to know what you'll be missing by opting for the X3 instead of the X4? There's a handy comparison between the two cameras on the Insta360 website.

Insta360 Go 3S: was £349.99 now £319.99 at Amazon The Insta360 Go 3S is a super fun camera for all the family that encourages a degree of creative thinking that you don't get with your phone or bulkier cameras. As the smallest 4K camera around, its tiny build, versatile magnetic mounting and useful accessories allow you to position the camera for unique POVs, including hands-free first-person perspectives. In situations where you can't or don't want to use your phone – be it underwater, as a pet-view cam, or in the middle of the sporting action – the Go 3S steps in, ably supported by the Action Pod for better battery life and remote viewing. The multi-aspect FreeFrame mode works we;; for TikTok and YouTube reels too. This is the first notable deal for one of the most memorable cameras of 2024. It's available with in 64GB or 128GB versions and in black or white.