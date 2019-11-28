Well, hello, Alexa! Amazon Echo speakers start at $22 for Black Friday

Nearly every current Amazon Echo speaker is on sale for Black Friday, from the lowly Echo Dot to the massive Echo Show - and they’re starting at just $22.

That’s up to 56% off, a serious value for anyone on the hunt for a smart assistant, smart speaker-screen combo, or just someone looking for a voice-controlled speaker.

While some of these are modest improvements on their predecessors, others are entirely new products. These deals cover the Echo gamut, including the car-based Echo Auto and the 10.1-inch Echo Show.

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen: $49 $29 at Amazon

The Echo Dot is already an extremely affordable smart device, but this early Black Friday deal cuts it even further, making it just $22. If you're looking for an easy solution to your smart speaker needs, this is a great option.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot with clock: $44.99 $34.99 at Amazon

Our favorite little Echo speaker, the Echo Dot, has the perk we've always wanted: a digital clock. It sits right inside the fabric, and at this price, it's worth the extra cash over the normal version.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5: $89 $49 at Amazon

The Amazon Echo Show is kind of like an Amazon Echo, except that it Shows you things. This smart display will let you watch videos and even show you things like a weather forcast. And, you can ave $40 ahead of Black Friday.View Deal

Amazon Echo 3rd Gen: $99 $59 at Amazon

There's nothing like the original right? The 3rd Generation Amazon Echo has better sound than ever, and will let you have access to Alexa, which will make your life immeasurably easier. Plus, this early Black Friday deal will make it even easier to justify.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show (2nd Gen): $229 $149 at Amazon

With a 10.1-inch display and Alexa, the Amazon Echo Show is essential for pretty much every kitchen out there. Load up recipes, watch your favorite TV shows, or just see the weather. And, with this $80 early Black Friday discount it couldn't be better. View Deal

Amazon Echo Auto $49 $29 on Amazon

Want Alexa in your car? The Echo Auto connects to the Alexa app on your nearby phone and operates just like a standard Echo speaker, responding to any command in Alexa's database. Its 8 microphones should pick up your voice over music and other car noises - and if your vehicle's sound system isn't up to snuff, the Echo Auto can substitute in with all your favorite streaming tunes.View Deal

(Not in the US? Scroll down for today's best Amazon Echo Dot with Clock deals in your region.)

