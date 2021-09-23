Walmart Black Friday 2021: the deals we expect to see and when the sale will start

If the Walmart Black Friday sale in 2021 is anything like last year's, it'll start much earlier than the official November 26 date of Black Friday 2021. We won't have just one Walmart Black Friday sale, either: there will be multiple early sales throughout November.

Of course, last year was like no other. The pandemic pushed Prime Day - Amazon's biggest shopping event of the year - back to October. This kick-started a chain reaction of many leading retailers launching their Black Friday sales early. Walmart included.

Even though Amazon Prime Day didn't take place as late in 2021, we're still expecting retailers like Walmart will launch their Black Friday sale early. After all, a longer buying period in the run-up to the holidays benefits retailers and consumers alike.

And as soon as that first offer drops, we'll be rounding up all the best Walmart Black Friday deals on TVs, laptops, homewares and more right here. Bookmark this page and check back closer to the time.

Walmart Black Friday deals: FAQ

When does the Walmart Black Friday 2021 sale start?

We don't yet have official dates for the Walmart Black Friday sale in 2021. Last year the retailer ran three early sales in the month leading up to Black Friday - however the best deals happened in the week of Black Friday. We would once again expect to see the best Walmart Black Friday deals in the week leading up to Black Friday this year, and on the day itself - November 26. If you're interested in bargains right now, you can see today's best deals from Walmart below.

What products will feature in the Walmart Black Friday sale?

You can expect a bit of everything in the Walmart Black Friday sale. So, whether you want a brand new 4K TV, a smartwatch or a cheap PS5 game then your needs will be met. You can scroll down to view some of last year's Black Friday Walmart deals to get a general idea of the tech bargains that will be available. We'll be able to delve into the specifics after the release of the retailer's Black Friday ad, which should be out by the end of October.

Walmart Black Friday vs Cyber Monday

Black Friday traditionally has been an in-store sale event with doorbuster deals on best-selling tech, toys, and kitchen appliances. In recent years the sale has expanded to online sales with discounts that start on Thanksgiving day.



Cyber Monday is a relatively new shopping holiday that's surpassed Black Friday in recent years. The Monday event has become so popular because all sales are online, so customers can avoid the early wake-up call at crowded stores and shop from the comfort of their home. Walmart's Cyber Monday sale will officially begin on Sunday, November 1 with more details to come.



Besides the dates, the two sales also differ in what kind of discounts you can find. Black Friday is typically reserved for record-low prices on specific items like TVs, gaming consoles and this year's hottest toys. While Cyber Monday also includes discounts on popular tech products, you can also find excellent deals on home items like coffee makers, pressure cookers and vacuums. Both sales event will have doorbuster deals, and you can always check out Walmart's ad scan to decide which sale items are most important to you.

Last year's best Walmart Black Friday deals

If you'd like to see what was on sale during last year's deals event, we've included the top bargains below. Walmart's Black Friday sale included huge discounts on everything from TVs, laptops, and headphones to kitchen appliances, vacuums, toys, and so much more. Taking a look back at last year's sale gives us the best idea of what will be discounted at the 2021 deals event.

The best Walmart Black Friday deals

Apple AirPods with case (latest model): $159 $109 at Walmart (save $50)

These are the standard versions of the Apple AirPods. They're designed specifically to work with your iPhone, and turn on automatically and are automatically connected. They come with a charging case so you keep them charged and handy.

TCL 65-inch 4K Roku Smart TV: $999.99 $428 at Walmart

This 65-inch TV from TCL is on sale right now at Walmart with a massive $572 saving. That's pretty awesome value considering this TV is compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant. With Roku TV built-in too, you'll have plenty of streaming options as well.



Instant Pot Duo Crisp and Air Fryer: $149.99 $79 at Walmart

You can score a massive $70 price cut on the all-new Instant Pot Duo Crisp at Walmart. This duo appliance does everything the regular Instant Pot does, but it also includes an air fryer lid so you can make all your favorite fried foods with less oil.



Fitbit Versa 2 40mm smartwatch: $199.95 $129 at Walmart

Pick up a Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch (40mm) at a $70 off discount with this Black Friday deal. The Fitbit Versa 2 packs an AMOLED display, sleep, and fitness tracking, and up to 5 days of battery life at a compelling price.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: $59.99 $49.94 at Walmart

Grab your axe and ransack villages, Assassin's Creed Valhalla brings the Viking Age to life. With a $10 discount on the PS5 version of the game, this is a great chance to save on one of the PS5's biggest launch games.

Google Nest Thermostat: $249 $199 at Walmart

Grab a Google Nest Thermostat for $50 off with this Black Friday Walmart deal. The Nest adapts to your schedule, warming and cooling to your habits, though you can tweak the temperature via linked smartphone. You can also link it to sensors to track temperature in each room of your abode.



Roku SE HD Streaming Player: $17 at Walmart

The Roku SE is the cheapest streaming device we're likely to see during Black Friday 2020. Offering HD streaming via an included HDMI cable, the SE offers the Roku smart platform and Roku remote for just $17.



Sceptre 50-inch 4K UHD LED TV: $279.99 $199.99 at Walmart

A fantastic price for a mid-size 4K TV, get the Sceptre 50-inch TV on sale for just $199.99 at Walmart. While the Ultra HD TV lacks smart capabilities, it includes three HDMI ports so you can stream, browse, and listen to all of your favorite multimedia.



Beats Solo3 wireless on-ear headphones: $179 $119 at Walmart

Save $60 on the cheapest Beats Solo3 deal we've seen at Walmart. These high-performance wireless headphones come with Apple's W1 wireless chip under the hood, which not only give an impressive 40 hours of battery life but have amazing wireless stability.



Oculus Quest 2 (256GB): $399 at Walmart

This is the retail price for the Oculus Quest 2 all-in-one VR headset – we're not really seeing big discounts right now, but for a best-in-class headset, this is a great purchase. The lower capacity 64GB model is currently out of stock, but the 256GB version is still available.



Google Nest Mini: $49 $18.98 at Walmart

If you're looking for a compact smart speaker, Walmart has the Google Home Mini on sale for a record-low price of $18.98. The 2nd generation speaker works with the Google Assistant to play music, check the weather, and control other smart home devices using just your voice.

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): $390 $329.99 at Walmart

Walmart's deal for the Apple Watch SE is quite remarkably, and it's a fantastic price for the latest smartwatch. This deal only applies to the white sport band, but you can still snag the Black and Rose Gold bands on sale.



Shark IQ Robot RV1000 WiFi Vacuum: $394 $199 at Walmart

One of Walmart's online-only headline deals is $150 off this robot vacuum, if you're looking for a more convenient way to keep your home tidy. Check out our best robot vacuums list for buying recommendations in this area.



Bose QC35 II: $349.99 $199 at Walmart

Save $150 - Bose is no stranger to great comfort and impressive sound quality, and the Bose QC35 II doesn't fall far from the tree. These wireless headphones also boast two levels of active noise cancellation, a 2-microphone system, and are on sale for a record-low price of $199.



Hoover WindTunnel XL Bagless Pet Vacuum: $149 $69 at Walmart

A cheap price for a vacuum that's apparently designed to deal with pet hair around the home. The dirt cup included can hold up to 1.5 liters, which should leave you with plenty of capacity for cleaning before you need to empty it out. You're also granted up to 12 feet of extendable cleaning reach with attachments, according to the manufacturer.



Samsung 2.1 Bluetooth Soundbar: $99 at Walmart

There's a fire sale happening at Walmart today for this 2.1-channel soundbar from Samsung that's available at just under $100. The Samsung HW-T410 Soundbar comes with a wireless subwoofer and can connect via Bluetooth to Bluetooth-capable TVs and devices.