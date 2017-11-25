The best iPad and Android tablet deals on Black Friday 2017

So you're looking for a new tablet this Black Friday? The fantastic news for you is we've spotted lots of deals for all different sorts of Apple iPads as well as Android tablets, meaning you'll be able to get a great price for your new slate whatever your preference.
We've already spotted the iPad 9.7 and the iPad Pro 10.5 with great discounts as well as Amazon's Fire tablet range and a few other Android options too.
Below you'll find all of our favourite deals split into the best deals for the Apple iPad and then you can scroll down a bit further if you're looking for an Android tablet instead.
The best iPad deals on Black Friday 2017
Below you'll find our very best picks for iPad deals on Black Friday 2017, but you can scroll down further if you're looking for Android tablets.
New iPad 9.7-inch 32GB: down to £307.82 (was £339) from Amazon
It's less than a year old and it's an Apple product so you'd be forgiven for not expecting a discount to the new iPad 9.7. That's why it's such a surprise that we've seen discounts this weekend. £307 isn't the best we've seen but it's the best available right now.View Deal
iPad Pro 10.5 64GB: down to £567.99 (was £619) from Amazon
You can save over £50 on the RRP of the iPad Pro 10.5 for the tablet's first Black Friday with this deal from Amazon. It's down to £567.99 for the 64GB version and you can get the deal right here.View Deal
iPad Pro 10.5 256GB: down to £719 (was £769) from John Lewis
Need more storage? This deal will save you £50 over the normal selling price of the 256GB iPad Pro 10.5 and you'll get a two year guarantee from John Lewis too. Be sure to click through here so you can get the deal right now.View Deal
iPad Pro 12.9 256GB: down to £869 (was £919) from John Lewis
Fancy a bigger screen than the iPad above this? The iPad Pro 12.9 comes with its huge, gorgeous display as well as the ability to attach a keyboard too. Plus it's discounted to £869 here.View Deal
iPad Pro 12.9 512GB: down to £1069 (was £1119) from John Lewis
This isn't a cheap deal, but if you want the largest iPad with the most storage possible you can get £50 off for Black Friday and the best bit is you can buy buy it right here.View Deal
iPad Mini 4 128GB: down to £394 (was £419) from AO
Fancy a much smaller screen iPad? The latest iPad Mini model comes with 128GB of storage if you buy the deal above for only £394 that takes £25 off if you buy it today.View Deal
The best Android tablet deals on Black Friday 2017
Not tempted by those iPad deals? Maybe an Android tablet would suit your needs better, so take a look below at our favorite Black Friday deals.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 9.7 32GB: now £299 (was £399) from John Lewis
It may have been replaced by the superior Samsung Galaxy Tab S3, but that just makes this great Android tablet a touch cheaper. You can get the larger screen Galaxy Tab S2 for only £299 today.View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 8 32GB: down to £229.99 (was £329) from Currys
Here's another version of the Galaxy Tab S2, but this one is much cheaper. That's because it comes with a smaller 8-inch display, but it's still a great deal that you can pick up from Currys for only £229.99.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 16GB: now £179 (was £229.99) from Argos
After a smaller screen and a lower price than the Samsung tablet above? This Galaxy Tab only comes with 16GB of storage, but the price is much lower and with the additional discount, that means the Galaxy Tab A is running out of stock at most retailers.View Deal
Amazon Fire 7 Tablet - now £29.99 (was £49.99) from Amazon
Already a remarkably cheap tablet, the Fire 7 getting a discount may sound ludicrous but Amazon has bumped the price down to only £29.99. You get what you pay for, but the Fire 7 is certainly cheap.View Deal
Fire HD 8 Tablet (2017) with Alexa now £49.99 (was £79.99) from Amazon
Here's another of Amazon's super cheap tablet range and Black Friday has reduced the price even further. It has an upgraded HD display that outclasses the 7-inch tablet, and it also packs in Alexa too.View Deal
Fire HD 10 Tablet (2017) with Alexa now £109.99 (was £149.99) from Amazon
The Fire HD 10 has also been upgraded recently and it now comes with more memory and a better screen. Given we lauded the low price of this tablet when it came out, the fact it’s nearly 33% cheaper now means it’s a terrific deal.View Deal
Alba 10-inch Android tablet - now £79.99 (was £89.99) from Argos
Argos has bumped down the price of this already cheap Android Alba tablet by £10 making it a better price than ever. You can pick it up right here.View Deal
Lenovo Tab 2 A10-30 with Mobile Internet Security - £119.99 (was £199.99)
Looking for an affordable Android tablet? Then look no further. With 2GB RAM and 32GB storage this Lenovo won't win any spec wars, but for a streaming and online shopping device it could be just the trick. Especially with £80 off. View Deal
Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 Plus 10-inch tablet - now £249.99 (was £299.99) from Argos
Here's another tablet direct from Lenovo with £50 off too. It isn't as cheap as the deal above, but it's a far more capable Android slate and it can be yours for only £249.99.View Deal
Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet - now £69.99 (was £99.99) from Amazon
Looking for a tablet your kids can use? How about the Amazon Fire 7 Kids edition? It's down to £69.99 which is a big discount and makes this already affordable tablet even more tempting. Be warned this deal will expire on November 27.
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids tablet - now £89.99 (was £129.99) from Amazon
You might be thinking an extra £20 is quite a lot seeing as this tablet is only an inch bigger than the one above. But you are getting a HD screen on this one so everything will be clearer and video content will look much better. Still a great price at just £89.99. Again, this deal will end on November 27.
