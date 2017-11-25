The best iPad and Android tablet deals on Black Friday 2017

So you're looking for a new tablet this Black Friday? The fantastic news for you is we've spotted lots of deals for all different sorts of Apple iPads as well as Android tablets, meaning you'll be able to get a great price for your new slate whatever your preference.

We've already spotted the iPad 9.7 and the iPad Pro 10.5 with great discounts as well as Amazon's Fire tablet range and a few other Android options too.

Below you'll find all of our favourite deals split into the best deals for the Apple iPad and then you can scroll down a bit further if you're looking for an Android tablet instead.

The best iPad deals on Black Friday 2017

New iPad 9.7-inch 32GB: down to £307.82 (was £339) from Amazon

It's less than a year old and it's an Apple product so you'd be forgiven for not expecting a discount to the new iPad 9.7. That's why it's such a surprise that we've seen discounts this weekend. £307 isn't the best we've seen but it's the best available right now.View Deal

The best Android tablet deals on Black Friday 2017

Not tempted by those iPad deals? Maybe an Android tablet would suit your needs better, so take a look below at our favorite Black Friday deals.

Lenovo Tab 2 A10-30 with Mobile Internet Security - £119.99 (was £199.99) Looking for an affordable Android tablet? Then look no further. With 2GB RAM and 32GB storage this Lenovo won't win any spec wars, but for a streaming and online shopping device it could be just the trick. Especially with £80 off. View Deal