Stop the clock: this Fossil smartwatch deal slashes $90 off the asking price

Fossil is making some of the best Wear OS smartwatches on the market right now, and the Fossil Gen 5 is among them. One thing that's held it back from being at the top of the pack has been its price, but this deal on the Fossil Gen 5 cuts 31% off that price tag.

Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle HR: $295 $205 at Amazon

This deal cuts 31% off the price of this smartwatch. The watch itself has a stainless steel design, and this model comes with a stainless steel strap.

View Deal

At $205 with this deal, it's actually one of the more affordable Wear OS smartwatches. That's quite a steal given its design and all that the Fossil Gen 5 is capable of.

The smartwatch body is made of stainless steel, and it comes with a stainless steel strap. It houses a large, 1.28-inch, round AMOLED display that's bright and vibrant. The case also has two shortcut buttons and a spinnable crown. These let you get to the apps you'll use the most and navigate a bit easier than touch alone would allow.

On the bottom of the frame, there's a heart-rate sensor. That's makes the Fossil Gen 5 ready to track your activities, whether they be running on a trail or swimming laps. It's ready for that swim, too, thanks to 3ATM of water resistance. Built-in GPS can also track your run distance.

The Fossil Gen 5 is also speedy for a Wear OS watch thanks to the Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset with 1GB of RAM. In our testing, it was highly responsive. It also manages a full day of batter life and can top up to 80% in just an hour with quick charging. It even features NFC, so you can use Google Pay with just the watch.

For a capable, stylish Wear OS smartwatch, the Fossil Gen 5 is a great pick.

TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals in easy-to-navigate articles to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.