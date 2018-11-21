Trending
Save $80 on the Ring Alarm system at Amazon before Black Friday

By Black Friday  

The Amazon home security system is on sale for the first time

Ring Security System

Black Friday is still a couple of days away, but Amazon has been releasing new deals leading up to the big shopping event.

Right now you can get the top-rated Ring Alarm Home Security System for $189. The Amazon home security system includes a base station, keypad, three contact sensors, two motion detectors, and a range extender. This is the first time the 8-piece security system has been on sale.

Ring Alarm Home Security System $268.98 $188.98 at Walmart
This 8-piece security system by Ring will alert your phone when doors or windows open, or motion is detected. This easy-to-install home security is on sale at Amazon for $188.98.View Deal

If you're not in need for a home security system, Amazon is also offering discounts on wireless headphones, a 4K Fire TV, a Samsung MicroSD Card and a Philips Air Fryer.

Shop these Black Friday Amazon deals below.

Amazon Black Friday Deals: Live

Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones $199 $169 at Amazon
Save $30 on the Bose SoundSport Headphones at Amazon. This is the lowest price we've seen for these wireless earbuds.View Deal

Insignia 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV $330 $224.99 at Amazon
You can now get the 43-inch 4K Smart TV for $224.99 at Amazon. This ultra HD TV has the Fire TV experience built in and at the best price we've ever seen.View Deal

Philips 2.75qt Starfish Airfryer $249.95 $99.99 at Amazon
The best-selling Philips Airfryer is on sale for $99.99. That's $150 off and the lowest price we've seen for this kitchen appliance. View Deal

Samsung EVO 128GB MicroSD Card $41.99 $19.99
Score 50% off this Samsung MicroSD Card that delivers read and write speeds up to 100MB/s. You can buy the 128GB card at Amazon for only $19.99View Deal