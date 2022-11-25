Save a massive $80 on this vibrant portable monitor

With remote and hybrid working on the rise, portable monitors are becoming increasingly popular for those who need more screen-space to work (and play) than their laptop allows.

And there’s one major star in this year’s best Black Friday portable monitor deals .

The Acer 16PM6Q is available from Micro Center (opens in new tab) for just $99.99 - an almighty $80 discount on the usual $179.99.

The 1080p monitor boasts a flicker-free IPS panel with 178-degree viewing angles, anti-glare treatment and a blue light filter for when you’re working at night. If you demand vibrancy from your second screen, the 16PM6Q is a great choice - luminance hits 250cd/m2. For extra utility, you can connect the ZeroFrame portable monitor to your device via USB-C or mini-HDMI.

This Acer display is available at a vast discount, offering everyday 1080p image quality inside a slim and light design. It also includes a folio case to protect the display and position the panel, and it also has both USB-C and mini-HDMI display options. Quality isn't amazing, but this is a solid everyday screen at a fantastic price.

If there’s a downside, it’s the 60Hz refresh rate, which rules it out of the running on the professional esports scene. But with $80 off the asking price, this Black Friday deal makes the Acer 16PM6Q portable monitor the ideal pick for working on-the-go.

