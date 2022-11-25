Save a massive $80 on this vibrant portable monitor

published

Double your screen-time with the Acer 16PM6Q

Acer 16PM6Q Black Friday
With remote and hybrid working on the rise, portable monitors are becoming increasingly popular for those who need more screen-space to work (and play) than their laptop allows. 

And there’s one major star in this year’s best Black Friday portable monitor deals

The Acer 16PM6Q is available from Micro Center (opens in new tab) for just $99.99 - an almighty $80 discount on the usual $179.99. 

The 1080p monitor boasts a flicker-free IPS panel with 178-degree viewing angles, anti-glare treatment and a blue light filter for when you’re working at night. If you demand vibrancy from your second screen, the 16PM6Q is a great choice - luminance hits 250cd/m2. For extra utility, you can connect the ZeroFrame portable monitor to your device via USB-C or mini-HDMI. 

Acer 16PM6Q was $179.99 now $99.99 at Micro Center (opens in new tab)
This Acer display is available at a vast discount, offering everyday 1080p image quality inside a slim and light design. It also includes a folio case to protect the display and position the panel, and it also has both USB-C and mini-HDMI display options. Quality isn't amazing, but this is a solid everyday screen at a fantastic price. 

If there’s a downside, it’s the 60Hz refresh rate, which rules it out of the running on the professional esports scene. But with $80 off the asking price, this Black Friday deal makes the Acer 16PM6Q portable monitor the ideal pick for working on-the-go.

More portable monitor deals

While the Acer 16PM6Q from Micro Center is a US deal, if you’re looking for more portable monitor deals this Black Friday, check below for today’s best prices in your region. 

