These are the discounts we rate in NewEgg's Cyber Monday sale

Whether you're looking to buy a laptop, build a computer or just hoping to save on technology, Newegg's Cyber Monday deals are one of the best ways to save.

While there are hundreds of Newegg Cyber Monday deals to churn through, we've made short work of the best deals you need to worry about scooping up before they sell out.

From the deals below you'll find the massive discounts on 4K TVs, computing components (including graphics cards, processors, motherboards, SSDs and memory), gaming peripherals and even the odd smart home device.

Of course, there are some holdover Black Friday deals you can still take advantage of and we've spotted an assortment of other discounts that popped up over the weekend, and you can find them all on our main Newegg Cyber Monday 2018 deals page . For the newest discounts, read on.

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2070 (8GB GDDR6): $499 now $479

This $20 off deal using promo code CMAD099 might not seem like much, but it's the first discount that genuinely takes a Nvidia RTX graphics card below its starting price. This high-end graphics card, that actually beats the Nvidia GTX 1080, is also so new that we weren't even expecting to see it go for a sale so soon.View Deal

AMD Ryzen 7 2700X: $329 now $269

Here's your chance to get AMD's flagship 8-core and 16-thread Ryzen 2nd Generation processor while its going for a $60 discount for only one day on November 26th.View Deal

Gigabyte B450 Aorus Pro Wi-Fi: $119 now $89

This $30 off deal takes this Ryzen processor-supporting motherboard from being mid-range to entry-level in price. This motherboard supports dual M.2 NVMe drives and addressable RGB accessories though Aorus Fusion.View Deal

G.Skill TridentZ RGB Series 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4-3000: $199 now $129

Get your PC with the modern times the right way with this speedy and, more importantly, completely RGB kit of memory. Another great reason to buy it now is the rare $70 discount its getting for Cyber Monday.View Deal

Asus TUF FX504GE: $899 now $699

This 15.6-inch gaming laptop packs an IPS FHD display powered by GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics and a quad-core Intel i5 processor with 8GB RAM and a 1TB SSHD for $200 off through Monday.View Deal

Lenovo Flex 5 1470, Core i7 8th Gen, 16GB, 256GB SSD: $1,089 now $749

The highly versatile Lenovo Flex 5 can be used as a laptop and a tablet, and boasts a 14-inch full HD display, Intel Core i7 (8th Gen) chipset, 16GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. The Intel UHD 620 graphics card means this isn't a gaming machine, but it will be good for productivity.View Deal

Acer Gaming KG241P 24-inch 1080p: $229 now $149

This screen comes packing Freesync technology and a speedy 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time for fast-paced competitive games. Use the promo code 'CMAD101' to get the competitive edge for super cheap.View Deal

AOC 24B1H 23.6-inch 1080p monitor: $149 now $89

This gorgeous frameless screen displays crisp 1080p visuals with a 20 million-to-1 contrast ratio via HDMI or VGA ports. It's the cheapest monitor we've seen on Cyber Monday yet. It's going for a $50 discount right now, plus an additional $10 off promo code CMAD104View Deal

Nest Thermostat E: $169 now $129

This smart thermostat has a frosted design to fade into the background of your home, and easy to understand choice for those on a budget. View Deal

Corsair Void Pro RGB gaming headset: $69 now $54

Not the greatest saving around, but this headset offers comfort and Dolby 7.1 surround sound direct to your ears, and a decent microphone to make chatting around online that little bit easier.View Deal