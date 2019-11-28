Make your smart TV smarter with these Fire TV Stick and FIre TV Cube Black Friday deals

If you want a smarter TV for smarter binging, the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Cube will augment any television with an HDMI port to make streaming easier than ever - and you can get them cheaper with these Black Friday deals.

THe Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote does exactly what it says: plugs into the back of your TV and responds to any Alexa command straight to your remote. With $15 off, it’s yours for just $19. Or you can bump up the resolution with an Amazon Fire TV STtck with 4K (just make sure you’re watching on a 4K display).

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: $34.99 $19 at Amazon

At under $20, this is one of the cheapest ways to make a TV smart, with the ability to stream apps like Netflix, Hulu and, of course, Amazon Prime Video, and get Alexa to do the heavy lifting.View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $49.99 $24 at Amazon

The 4K version of the Fire TV Stick is a dollar more than half off today, taking it down to the best Black Friday price we've seen. If you own a 4KTV, this is the one to get.View Deal

And if you want a smart TV device combined with an Alexa-powered speaker, the Fire TV Cube has you covered.

Amazon Fire TV Cube $119 $89 on Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV Cube is the ultimate TV improving device, integrating Alexa into a smart speaker that you can command to find shows and fiddle with connected devices.View Deal

